'Have to sack everyone': Glenn Maxwell's hilarious take on how Australia's BBL can afford Suryakumar Yadav

File Photo

India’s ‘Mr 360’ Suryakumar Yadav has mesmerised the world with his unbelievable batting, garnering praise from all corners. Explosive Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore star Glenn Maxwell was recently asked about the possibility of Yadav playing in Australia’s T20 tournament Big Bash League. Maxwell had a hilarious reply which had a massive hidden compliment for SKY.

“We don't have enough money in our entire cap to get him so there's no chance. We'd have to sack every player and then sack Cricket Australia's contracted players and then hope that he takes unders,” Maxwell said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Maxwell was also asked to comment on how Yadav has been playing recently, including his second T20 ton of the year when he scored 111 against New Zealand in the recently concluded series.

"I didn't know the game was on and I went to the cricket.com app and I saw the scorecard from the first innings. I screenshot it and sent it straight to Finchy (Aaron Finch), and said 'WHat's going on here? This bloke is batting on a different planet. Look at everyone else's scores and look at this bloke that's 111 on 50. The next day, I watched the full innings and it's just extraordinary,” Maxwell, who recently broke his leg and is off cricket for some months said.

Maxwell showered more compliments at Suryakumar Yadav, terming him as “stupidly consistent” in playing ridiculous shots. He also said it is “actually hard” to watch him bat because it makes everyone else look so much worse.

“The embarrassing thing is that he's so much better than everyone else it's actually hard to watch it's like, oh God. Like no one we've got is close to that. During the IPL, Buttler was pretty close but Suryakumar is doing it in such a bizarre, ungainly way where he's hitting the middle by just stepping aside and deciding to sweep somewhere at 145, and then putting his head down, walking and chewing some gum.

“He's playing some of the most ridiculous shots I've ever seen and he's doing it stupidly consistently. It's actually a bit hard to watch because it just makes everyone else look so much worse than not being able to do that,” Maxwell said.

