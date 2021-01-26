'Have to be at the top of our game to challenge India', says England skipper Joe Root

Skipper Joe Root, who played a vital role in England's 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, said that the team can't be in a better position to take on India

England beat Sri Lanka by 2-0 in the two match Test series to begin their six-match tour of subcontinent on a high. Skipper Joe Root, who played a massive role in team's dominance, scoring a double century and missed another one by just 14 runs, scoring 426 runs in four innings in total, suggested that England couldn't have been in a better position to take on India, who are probably the best team in the world, especially in their own conditions.

"We have got to look at this (win against Sri Lanka) as a platform, as starting position and not be happy with what we have achieved. We have got four very important games, against arguably the best team in the world in their own conditions and we gonna have to play right at the top of our game to win. But, we couldn't be in a better place to challenge them," Root expressed his excitement for the upcoming four-match series against India, starting next week.

Root stressed the fact that mental resilience of the players will be of extreme importance given the conditions they will be playing in will be similar to that of Sri Lanka, and both are very foreign to England players. Given their players didn't have much game time time before the series, showed that they have improved themselves quite a lot, to play under massive pressure in overseas conditions.

In the both the Tests, Root helped England get back into the game, which gave the confidence to the bowlers to put pressure on Sri Lankan batsmen and hence get them out cheaply. In the second Test too, England were behind the eight-ball, before Root inspired a comeback with a fabulous knock of 186. After which, England bowled out Sri Lanka for just 126 to give their batsmen a chaseable target of 160.

The 2-0 victory against Sri Lanka is a big boost for English side, given that they will be facing a sterner test in Indian team, who are flying after a 2-1 heist against the Australian team in their own backyard.