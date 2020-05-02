Have a great one, Prince! Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh extend wishes as Brian Lara turns 51

Cricketing legend batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Team India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday (May 2) extended their birthday wishes towards the former legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara who turned 51.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished a very dear friend of Lara and wrote, "Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently."

"Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care."

Tendulkar and Lara recently played together in the Road Safety World Series which was later suspended in between due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dhawan also wished the Prince of Trinidad and Tobago on his special and said to perform the dance lessons together.

"Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons," Dhawan tweeted.

Harbhajan, who had played against him, wrote, "Happy birthday to the most dashing, dominating, stylish, left-handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired."

Lara played a knock of 400 runs against England in the fourth Test of the four-match series in 2004 at the Antigua Recreation Stadium and it still remains as the highest individual score in Test cricket.

He also shares the record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match. The 50-year-old smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003.

The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format.