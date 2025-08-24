Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

Virender Sehwag lauded Virat Kohli for instigating a transformative shift in global cricket. Both Sehwag and Kohli represented Team India as well as the Delhi cricket team. Sehwag hung up his boots in 2015.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli
File Photo
Virat Kohli is a cricketing legend not just in India but globally. Yet, it’s not solely his performance that has earned him a vast fanbase; his remarkable fitness is another aspect that captivates everyone. Kohli, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in November, upholds a fitness standard that is exceptional. Even the youngest players struggle to keep up with his intensity during games, as well as his agility while fielding and sprinting between the wickets. In a recent conversation, former India opener Virender Sehwag praised Kohli for establishing a fitness standard within the team.

Sehwag stated that his former teammate is the fittest cricketer of this generation. "Kudos to Virat Kohli for initiating the fitness movement in world cricket. He introduced the fitness culture to Indian cricket. He is the fittest cricketer of this era. Now, thanks to Virat Kohli, every young cricketer aspires to be fit," Sehwag remarked on The Life Savers Show with Neha Bedi.

Virat Kohli concluded his T20I career after India secured the world title in June of last year. He has also stepped away from the Test format, announcing his retirement in May this year following a disappointing performance in the 2024/25 Australia series. Kohli remains active in ODIs and continues to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

Currently, the player is not participating in international matches as India prepares for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be held in the T20I format. India’s next ODI challenge is a three-match series against Australia, commencing on October 19. The first match will take place in Perth, with Adelaide and Sydney hosting the second and third matches on October 23 and 25, respectively.

There is uncertainty regarding Kohli's international career. He is anticipated to have discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India about his future. Reports suggest that Kohli, along with fellow veteran player Rohit, will meet with BCCI officials to deliberate on their futures, with the board likely to leave the ultimate decision to the two batting legends.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
