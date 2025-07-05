Hasin Jahan's 'I love you' post for Mohammed Shami spirals into wild 'hired criminals' allegation

Hasin Jahan, the former spouse of cricketer Mohammed Shami, has alleged that he bribed criminals to attack her and squandered money on 'crooks and prostitutes.'

Following the directive from the Calcutta High Court, Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami has been ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh monthly in maintenance to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter Aaira. As per the ruling, Hasin Jahan is entitled to Rs 1.50 lakh each month, while Aaira will receive Rs 2.50 lakh monthly. This financial obligation is retroactive for seven years. The lower court has been instructed to resolve the case within six months. The case was initiated under the 'Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence' act.

On Friday, Hasin Jahan took to Instagram to criticize Mohammed Shami, labeling him with terms such as "greedy" and "mean-minded." Her post began with the affectionate phrase: "I love you so much jaanu," but quickly escalated into a tirade.

“Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah," Jahan wrote on Instagram. “The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we’ve been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family," she added.

“How many criminals did you bribe to harm me, defame me, harass me, defeat me everywhere? Did you achieve anything? The money you wasted on crooks and prostitutes—if you had spent that on your daughter’s education, life, and future, and given me a good life, things would’ve been so much better. You would’ve been saved from sin, and we could’ve lived a respectful and dignified life," she added.

Previously, Hasin Jahan had described Shami as someone with a 'wrong mindset'.

"A person with a wrong mindset, who has crime in his mind, and who pushes his own family, wife and children towards trouble, and who was never anything and suddenly a lot happens, these people get arrogance and attitude. They develop such an attitude that they themselves do not know which path they are standing on, what they are doing and why they are doing it. Right now, he (Shami) is completely consumed by pride. The day that pride fades, he will remember his wife, his daughter, and all his wrongdoings. As of now, because of that arrogance, he has made no effort to contact me or our daughter. In fact, the last time he met our daughter was only because of Hon'ble Justice Tirthankar Ghosh's fear," said Hasin.

Mohammed Shami is currently not part of the Indian team due to fitness issues, and the SRH fast bowler is working on getting fit for the upcoming national team assignments.

