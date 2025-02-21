Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, has issued a warning to South Africa as they prepare for their opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 21.

When questioned about the pressure his team might face, Shahidi dismisses any concerns with assurance. As evidence of their potential, he cited Afghanistan's recent series victory over South Africa in Sharjah. Afghanistan defeated South Africa 2-1 to record their first-ever ODI series victory against a side ranked in the top five.

“Between 2019 and now there’s too much difference and just recently we beat them in Sharjah - 2-1 so we have that confidence with us, and we are not under pressure anyway, because right now we are focusing what we can do in this tournament and I believe that our team is more ready for this tournament and we are focusing on our own team. There is no pressure on us,” said Shahidi in the pre-match press conference.

Afghanistan has emerged as a significant contender in white-ball cricket over the past few years, delivering impressive performances in both the ODI and T20 World Cups. Their landmark wins against Pakistan and England in the recent tournaments have put them in the running for a semi-final spot.

In the latest T20 World Cup in 2024, Afghanistan reached a remarkable milestone by making it to the semi-finals of an ICC major event for the first time, surprising the strong Australian team in the Super 8s. This achievement has certainly boosted their confidence and heightened expectations for their upcoming participation in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Looking to build on their recent success, Afghanistan is placed in Group B with tough competitors like Australia, England, and Sri Lanka. With a spin-heavy bowling attack that excels in the conditions of Pakistan and the UAE, Afghanistan is well-positioned to make a serious bid for their first-ever final appearance in an ICC event. Their determination and talent make them a team to keep an eye on in the upcoming tournament.

