A dazzling century from Hasan Nawaz, along with some outstanding performances from the bowlers, led Pakistan to a thrilling victory, keeping the series alive as they triumphed over New Zealand by nine wickets in the third T20I held in Auckland on Friday. Chasing down New Zealand's total of 204 runs, Pakistan accomplished the feat in just 16 overs. With this win, the five-match series now stands at 2-1, with two matches still to play.

The opening pair of Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris gave Pakistan a fantastic start, putting together a powerful 74-run partnership in just 35 balls. Haris made a quick 41 off 20 balls before he was out, but Nawaz and captain Agha kept the momentum going, leading the Men in Green to a comfortable win with 24 balls to spare.

After struggling with ducks in his first two outings for Pakistan, Nawaz made a stunning comeback by smashing a century in just 44 balls, finishing not out with 105 runs off 45 balls at an impressive strike rate of 233.33. Agha also played a vital role, contributing a half-century to the team's success.

Babar Azam's previous record of a century off 49 balls against South Africa in 2021 was surpassed by Nawaz's amazing century in 44 balls, setting a new record for the fastest century by a Pakistani player in T20I history.

Nawaz's performance truly shines as the fastest successful run-chase among players from full-member nations. As the opening batter for Pakistan, he pulled off an incredible achievement by becoming the first player in T20I cricket history to score a century with a strike rate over 300 while chasing a total.

It's interesting to note that Liam Livingstone from England is the only other player from a test-playing nation to have scored a century at an even faster pace in the second innings, though it was in a losing cause. Livingstone's remarkable innings of 103 runs off just 43 balls, with a strike rate of 239.53, against Pakistan in Nottingham in 2021 really showcases his talent. Yet, despite his outstanding performance, England ended up falling short by 31 runs in that match.

