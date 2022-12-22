Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan announces 16-man squad for two-match Test series against New Zealand

File Photo

A day after being thrashed 3-0 at home by England, Pakistan announced a 16-man squad for their next two-match Test series against world Test champions New Zealand. Babar Azam will continue to captain the Test team, but Pakistan has picked an uncapped middle-order player, Kamran Ghulam, to replace Azhar Ali, who retired following the Karachi Test.

Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first Test in Karachi on December 26, while the second Test will be held in Multan on January 3, 2023.

Babar Azam's captaincy has been called into question following Pakistan's first-ever Test series whitewash at home. The top batter is the first Pakistan skipper to lose four consecutive home Tests in a calendar year, but the selectors have faith in his leadership.

Babar himself said on Tuesday that captaincy is an honor for him and that it has had no effect on his batting in the longest version of the game.

Hasan Ali, who last played against Sri Lanka in July, will return to the side to face New Zealand, while Naseem Shah has returned from injury. Due to a shoulder niggle, the young speedster was ruled out of the third Test against England, but he has recovered in time to be selected in the team.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be without Haris Rauf, who suffered an injury on his Test debut in Rawalpindi and missed the second and third Tests against England. Shaheen Afridi has already been ruled out of the England and New Zealand Test series owing to appendix surgery and right knee rehab.

Pakistan has withdrawn Mohammad Ali and Faheem Ashraf from the squad, with both players advised to participate in the upcoming Pakistan one-day competition.

Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood will continue to spearhead the spin attack. Abrar bowled brilliantly in on his debut and took 17 wickets in two matches.

Pakistn squad for New Zealand Tests

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

