Has Virat Kohli refused to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what online reports claim

As per the directives from BCCI, every centrally contracted player needs to play domestic cricket to keep up with the momentum. However, star players like Virat Kohli have allegedly refused to play the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Know the whole story.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 10:09 PM IST

Has Virat Kohli refused to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what online reports claim
Virat Kohli scored his 83rd international century in Ranchi on Sunday
TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has been one of the hottest topics among Indian cricket fans recently. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have made it clear to every centrally contracted player to play for their respective teams in domestic cricket whenever they are away from international cricket. Similarly, Ro-Ko, after retirement from Tests and T20Is, are aiming to play the 2027 World Cup before retiring from all formats of international cricket.

Now, as per a report by NDTV, while Rohit has already confirmed his availability for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli has refused to participate in the domestic tournament.

''The issue is with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He (Kohli) simply doesn't want to play. When Rohit [Sharma] is also playing, how can there be an exception for one player? And what do we tell the other players? That someone is different from all of you?'' NDTV reported, quoting a source.

Interestingly, after winning the Player of the Match award in the first ODI in Ranchi, Virat Kohli talked about his sole focus towards ODIs and said, ''I've never been a believer in a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up, and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good.''

Meanwhile, Virat celebrated his 37th birthday last month, and despite being one of the senior members on the side, he showcased his mettle with the bat against South Africa and slammed another century in the 50-over format. India won the nail-biting game by 17 runs with 4 balls to spare. The next game in the 3-match ODI series will be played in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.

