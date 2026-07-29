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Has Team India moved on from Mohammed Shami? Selection calls raise questions

Mohammed Shami's international future has come under scrutiny after recent selection decisions hinted at a shift towards younger fast bowlers. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, questions are growing over whether the veteran pacer's Team India career has reached its final chapter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST

Has Team India moved on from Mohammed Shami? Selection calls raise questions
Mohammed Shami (Courtesy: X/ICC)
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This really feels like the end of the line for Mohammed Shami. The 35-year-old fast bowler hasn’t played for India in nearly a year and a half, even though he keeps delivering solid performances in domestic cricket. Now, there’s talk that the selectors are ready to look past him.

A report in Sportstar says the selectors have picked out 15 young pacers to focus on for the future—they want a fresh core for all formats, and Shami isn’t in that group. He turns 36 this year, so honestly, it’s tough to see him making a comeback.

Shami last played for India on March 9, 2025, when he helped clinch the Champions Trophy. After being dropped, he headed back to the domestic circuit and picked up 37 Ranji Trophy wickets. He kept himself fit and did everything he could, but still, people like Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir overlooked him.

According to the same report, the selectors are planning with the 2027 ODI World Cup and the next World Test Championship in mind. Right now, Shami’s chances of returning are pretty slim. Maybe that Champions Trophy final was his swan song.

Jasprit Bumrah is still the main man when it comes to pace bowling. But his workload needs careful management—he can’t be pushed too hard. The selectors know they can’t have Bumrah playing nonstop, so they’re keen to build a strong support unit around him.

Could Shami have helped with the transition? Maybe. But it seems the selectors believe focusing on the future makes more sense than bringing back past heroes. Sure, Shami played key roles in getting India to the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals in 2023—even if they lost both to Australia. His only ICC title is that Champions Trophy win over New Zealand. Maybe that’s where his international story ends.

Also read| 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain for Duleep Trophy, set to oversee veterans like Mohammed Shami

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