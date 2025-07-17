Has Jasprit Bumrah become India's unlucky charm in Tests? Viral stats ignites debate

The basic numbers, which have been shared a lot on social media, show that since Bumrah's first Test match, India has won about 70 percent of the matches he has missed. When he plays, India's win rate is about 43 percent.

In Test cricket, Jasprit Bumrah is a player who inspires a lot of respect. Recently, a strange statistic has come up, suggesting that India wins more Test matches when he is not in the team. At first glance, the numbers seem odd. When Bumrah is not playing, India appears to have a higher win record since he began playing Test matches in January 2018. However, a closer examination of these figures will reveal that this statistic is deceptive due to the absence of crucial context. It is wrong to think that India does better when he is not available.

The misleading numbers

The basic numbers, which have been shared a lot on social media, show that since Bumrah's first Test match, India has won about 70 percent of the matches he has missed. When he plays, India's win rate is about 43 percent. This big difference makes it seem like his absence is an advantage. But the important information is in the details, which show where these matches were played.

Home advantage vs away challenges

The most important thing to consider is the location of the matches. Most of the Test matches India has played without Jasprit Bumrah (18 out of 27 since he started) were played in India. India is very strong in home Tests because of its good spin attack and favorable conditions. In these 18 home matches without Bumrah, India won 14 times, with a win rate of 77.7 percent. He is usually rested for these matches as part of a plan to manage his workload and keep him ready for tougher assignments.

On the other hand, Bumrah has played 34 of his 47 Tests in difficult overseas conditions, specifically in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. These countries are historically tough for visiting teams, so India's win rate in these matches is naturally lower. It is not fair to compare India's overall win rate with Bumrah (which includes many difficult away games) to their win rate without him (which is mostly influenced by home wins).

Bumrah's important impact overseas

Jasprit Bumrah is very valuable because of his impact in overseas Tests. This is hidden by the simple win percentage statistic. Before he started playing, India often struggled to find consistent success with fast bowlers in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Bumrah has contributed significantly to India's numerous historic away victories since 2018. He has taken over 200 wickets at an average of less than 20, making him one of the very few bowlers in Test history to do so. As evidenced by this, he can frequently take big wickets on any pitch. Because of his pace, swing, and ability to create bounce, he is essential on pitches that support fast bowlers.

In conclusion, the assertion that India performs better in Test cricket without Jasprit Bumrah is based on a misreading of the statistics. Although India has an excellent home record, he takes time off to maintain his fitness for crucial international games where his abilities are required. He is not an issue with statistics. India's aim to rule Test cricket globally still heavily relies on Bumrah, and his comeback strengthens the squad.

