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Has India found Hardik Pandya’s replacement? Naman Dhir’s all-round skills draw Sunil Gavaskar’s attention

Sunil Gavaskar shares his verdict on Naman Dhir as debate grows over whether the young all-rounder could emerge as Hardik Pandya’s replacement for India. Here’s what Gavaskar said and how Dhir compares as a potential option.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

Has India found Hardik Pandya’s replacement? Naman Dhir’s all-round skills draw Sunil Gavaskar’s attention
Dhir impressed by scoring an unbeaten 24 off just 6 balls in the rain-affected fifth T20I.
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Team India wrapped up their five-match T20I series against the West Indies with a 2-2 scoreline after rain ruined the decider in Bengaluru. This series turned out to be pretty special for Naman Dhir. He made his T20I debut in Lucknow and picked up three wickets right off the bat.

In the fifth match, Dhir hammered 24 runs off just six balls before rain brought everything to a halt. People noticed his impact—especially Sunil Gavaskar, who's been really impressed with Dhir’s all-round skills.

Gavaskar spoke highly about Dhir’s rise. He pointed out that while Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable, Dhir’s shown a lot of promise even though he’s just starting out. Among the younger players, it’s fair to say Dhir stood out for India in this series against the West Indies.

After the series ended, Gavaskar talked about how India needs more all-rounders who can bowl, so that the batting doesn’t lose depth. With Hardik still recovering from injuries since the T20 World Cup final in March, this is a great opportunity for Dhir to cement his spot in the team.

“The takeaway from the series is that, in their bowling, they have to play with at least four regular bowlers. A fifth bowler and a sixth can be your all-rounders, somebody who can bat as well. Somebody like a Naman Dhir, who's more of a batter but who can come in and bowl two or three overs,” said Gavaskar on JioStar’s ‘Haier Cricket Live’.

He also said, "We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job. Naman Dhir is doing that job."

Gavaskar added, "He's bowling his overs well, and look at the way he batted in this game. So, I think that is what India need to do because the moment you go with batting up to number eight, you weaken your bowling, and that's where you get beaten."

Cheteshwar Pujara praised Dhir, too, especially for his explosive six-ball 24 that had a boundary and three sixes.

"It's the ease he's batting with. You face only six deliveries, and there were just two singles. All the other deliveries went for fours and sixes. He's batting at a strike rate of 400 in a game that is limited to nine overs. So, to walk in and start hitting each and every ball for a four or a six, that needs a lot of preparation. When you look at him batting, you might think, 'Oh, he's making batting look so easy,' but it's not that easy," said Pujara.

Also read| IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was benched as India draw T20I series 2-2

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