FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: TN CM Vijay Meets DMK President M. K. Stalin; Visit Described As ‘Courtesy Call’

Tamil Nadu News: TN CM Vijay Meets DMK President M. K. Stalin; Visit Described As ‘Courtesy Call’

Not Trisha Krishnan, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani; this Indian actress to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

This Indian actress to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

PM Modi News: No Petrol Or Diesel Shortage, Govt Assures Day After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

PM Modi News: No Petrol Or Diesel Shortage, Govt Assures Day After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Has Hardik Pandya unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram? Here's the truth behind online chatter

Social media was set on fire on Sunday night after reports of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya unfollowing the franchise's official Instagram handle after his team lost yet another game in IPL 2026, getting eliminated from the tournament.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

Has Hardik Pandya unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram? Here's the truth behind online chatter
Hardik Pandya is the skipper of the Mumbai Indians. (Pic Credits: Instagram/hardikpandya93)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hardik Pandya was among the top trends on Sunday night after rumours around him unfollowing his franchise's official Instagram handle went viral on social media. Yes, you read it right! There was a massive chatter around Pandya that the all-rounder has unfollowed the Mumbai Indians (MI), following the team's loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Raipur. After this loss, MI also got eliminated from the Playoff race, and several online posts indicated that Hardik unfollowed his team's Instagram handle and even deleted posts related to the franchise.

Reports also claimed that he has been sacked from his MI captaincy for his poor show in the IPL 2026.

Has Hardik Pandya unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram?

After checking Hardik Pandya's official Instagram handle, it was found that while he follows the official Mumbai Indians account, he does not follow his MI teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, or Rohit Sharma. However, Hardik's account shows that he is following MI premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite speculations around the current internal situation of the Mumbai Indians, there has been no official confirmation from either Hardik or the franchise that he has been removed from his captaincy.

After thoroughly checking Hardik's Instagram profile, there have been several videos and pictures of his collaboration with Mumbai Indians, debunking another online claim. His last picture in a collab with MI was posted around seven weeks ago, the caption of which reads, ''Clutch God, Aura Man. Captain. You know the name. HP has checked in at the team hotel.''

Mumbai Indians upcoming matches

Mumbai Indians have three matches remaining in the ongoing IPL season, the first one against Punjab Kings on May 14, which will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The next fixture is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 20 at Eden Gardens. The third and last one is against the Rajasthan Royals on May 24 on their home turf, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Trisha Krishnan, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani; this Indian actress to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony
This Indian actress to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony
Why Punjab Kings players are wearing black armbands against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala? Reason explained
Why Punjab Kings players are wearing black armbands against Delhi Capitals?
'Clothes torn, hit with sticks': 2 women from Assam, Bihar molested and assaulted in another racist attack in Delhi
'Clothes torn, hit': 2 women from Assam, Bihar assaulted in Delhi
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Results likely to be out on May 12 at cbscresult.nic.in; check official links, steps to check
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Results likely to be out on May 12
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz with new PGSA permit regime days after US warns of sanctions; Know how it works
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz with new PGSA permit regime
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement