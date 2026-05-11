Has Hardik Pandya unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram? Here's the truth behind online chatter

Social media was set on fire on Sunday night after reports of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya unfollowing the franchise's official Instagram handle after his team lost yet another game in IPL 2026, getting eliminated from the tournament.

Hardik Pandya was among the top trends on Sunday night after rumours around him unfollowing his franchise's official Instagram handle went viral on social media. Yes, you read it right! There was a massive chatter around Pandya that the all-rounder has unfollowed the Mumbai Indians (MI), following the team's loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Raipur. After this loss, MI also got eliminated from the Playoff race, and several online posts indicated that Hardik unfollowed his team's Instagram handle and even deleted posts related to the franchise.

Reports also claimed that he has been sacked from his MI captaincy for his poor show in the IPL 2026.

Hardik Pandya has unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram.



After getting sacked from Mumbai Indians captaincy, he doesn’t want to play as just a player for MI, so the franchise has dropped him from the team as well.



Now he has unfollowed MI and is reportedly looking for… pic.twitter.com/peF14z0z4O — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) May 10, 2026

Has Hardik Pandya unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram?

After checking Hardik Pandya's official Instagram handle, it was found that while he follows the official Mumbai Indians account, he does not follow his MI teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, or Rohit Sharma. However, Hardik's account shows that he is following MI premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite speculations around the current internal situation of the Mumbai Indians, there has been no official confirmation from either Hardik or the franchise that he has been removed from his captaincy.

After thoroughly checking Hardik's Instagram profile, there have been several videos and pictures of his collaboration with Mumbai Indians, debunking another online claim. His last picture in a collab with MI was posted around seven weeks ago, the caption of which reads, ''Clutch God, Aura Man. Captain. You know the name. HP has checked in at the team hotel.''

Mumbai Indians upcoming matches

Mumbai Indians have three matches remaining in the ongoing IPL season, the first one against Punjab Kings on May 14, which will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The next fixture is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 20 at Eden Gardens. The third and last one is against the Rajasthan Royals on May 24 on their home turf, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.