FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November; check dates, venues, ticket details

AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions and phone data under cyber scanner

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions, phone data

‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost after key European Commission move; details inside

‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Has a single batter been produced?': Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Wasim Akram has praised India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while questioning Pakistan’s talent pipeline. The Pakistan legend asked whether the Pakistan Super League has produced a batter of similar impact, sparking debate over the quality of young batting talent.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

'Has a single batter been produced?': Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Wasim Akram has praised the ascent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (X images)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Wasim Akram didn’t hold back when talking about the difference between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He pointed to India’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a prime example. Sooryavanshi, just 15 has already lit up the cricket world. Two incredible IPL seasons under his belt and he’s debuted for India against England—becoming the youngest to play international cricket. Akram, who knows both leagues inside out, said the PSL just hasn’t kept up when it comes to developing new stars.

Akram’s cricket resume is impressive—he coached and mentored the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2010 to 2017, helping them win two IPL titles. Over in the PSL, he’s worked with Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in different coaching and mentoring roles.

“It’s been 10 years since the PSL began but have we produced a single standout batter? We’ve unearthed a few good bowlers, sure, but not any real batting talent,” Akram said in an interview with YouTuber Furqan Bhatti. “Once we find a young batting prospect like India’s 14-year-old—well, now 15—Sooryavanshi, then we’ll see things change.”

He didn’t stop there. Akram urged Pakistan to bring club cricket back to life if it wants to find raw talent. He insists the PSL’s growth—and the future of Pakistan cricket—depends on digging up those gems. “If we want our red-ball cricket to improve, the club system needs to be revived,” he said. “The PCB should invest a hundred million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore. That’s where the next big talents will come from.”

Right now, things aren’t looking good for the Pakistan team. Babar Azam’s squad is on the verge of a clean sweep against England in their three-match Test series. They’ve already lost the first two, and the final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham looms large. Another loss looks almost certain.

Also read| Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions and phone data under cyber scanner

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Has a single batter been produced?': Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
BRICS Summit 2026: Who is Cai Qi? Xi Jinping's right-hand man accompanying him to India
BRICS Summit 2026: Who is Cai Qi? Xi Jinping's right-hand man accompanying him
AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November; check dates, venues, ticket details
AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions and phone data under cyber scanner
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions, phone data
‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost after key European Commission move; details inside
‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement