'Has a single batter been produced?': Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Wasim Akram has praised India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while questioning Pakistan’s talent pipeline. The Pakistan legend asked whether the Pakistan Super League has produced a batter of similar impact, sparking debate over the quality of young batting talent.

Wasim Akram didn’t hold back when talking about the difference between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He pointed to India’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a prime example. Sooryavanshi, just 15 has already lit up the cricket world. Two incredible IPL seasons under his belt and he’s debuted for India against England—becoming the youngest to play international cricket. Akram, who knows both leagues inside out, said the PSL just hasn’t kept up when it comes to developing new stars.

Akram’s cricket resume is impressive—he coached and mentored the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2010 to 2017, helping them win two IPL titles. Over in the PSL, he’s worked with Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in different coaching and mentoring roles.

“It’s been 10 years since the PSL began but have we produced a single standout batter? We’ve unearthed a few good bowlers, sure, but not any real batting talent,” Akram said in an interview with YouTuber Furqan Bhatti. “Once we find a young batting prospect like India’s 14-year-old—well, now 15—Sooryavanshi, then we’ll see things change.”

He didn’t stop there. Akram urged Pakistan to bring club cricket back to life if it wants to find raw talent. He insists the PSL’s growth—and the future of Pakistan cricket—depends on digging up those gems. “If we want our red-ball cricket to improve, the club system needs to be revived,” he said. “The PCB should invest a hundred million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore. That’s where the next big talents will come from.”

Right now, things aren’t looking good for the Pakistan team. Babar Azam’s squad is on the verge of a clean sweep against England in their three-match Test series. They’ve already lost the first two, and the final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham looms large. Another loss looks almost certain.

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