Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs TEL in PKL 2022

After successfully completing the first leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, covid-19 has once again disrupted the Pro Kabaddi league's schedule. Two teams failed to field the required 12 players for their respective games and as per the revised schedule, there will only be one match per day for the next four days.

As the show must go on nonetheless, tonight in match number 77 of PKL 2022, Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans in Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers are in sixth place on the league standings with 39 points, level with UP Yoddha who sit above in fifth place due to a superior points difference. The Steelers have only won 6 of their 13 matches but could break into the top 3 tonight if they can find a way past Telugu Titans.

The Titans meanwhile remain rooted to the foot of the table. Having won just 1 of their 13 matches, it was been a season to forget for Telugu Titans. With the playoffs race done and dusted for them, Telugu Titans will look to salvage some pride when they go head to head with Haryana Steelers tonight.

Dream11 Prediction - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

HAR vs TEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match today.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep (c), Surender Nada, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Mohit, Vikas Kandola (vc), Vinay

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: Match details

The match will be played on January 25, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.