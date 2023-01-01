Haryana Roadways staff who saved Rishabh Pant’s life to be honoured by Uttarakhand govt on THIS date

File Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that his government will honor the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways on January 26, Republic Day for saving the life of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was recently involved in a car accident.

Pant, who was involved in a horrific car accident on Friday, December 30, was saved by bus driver Sushil Mann and conductor Paramjeet.

“Uttarakhand government will honour the driver and the operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant on 26 January.” He added, “The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer’s car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways’ staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation,” Dhami said.

On December 30 at around 5.30 a.m, Pant was returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother when his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Pant is currently being treated at Dehradun's Max Hospital and is said to be stable. There's also a possibility he will be airlifted to Delhi or Mumbai for additional care.

Meanwhile, Delhi and District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said that Pant was trying to avoid a pothole when the event took place.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement lately, providing an update on Pant's health and the injury he incurred.

“Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

The BCCI also thanked India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for reaching out to Pant's family following the event.

The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. December 30, 2022

Based on an AIIMS report, Pant will require three to six months to regain full fitness. He was recently dropped from India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

