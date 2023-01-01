Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Haryana Roadways staff who saved Rishabh Pant’s life to be honoured by Uttarakhand govt on THIS date

Bus driver Sushil Mann, along with conductor Paramjeet, saved Pant, who suffered a horrifying car accident on Friday, December 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Haryana Roadways staff who saved Rishabh Pant’s life to be honoured by Uttarakhand govt on THIS date
File Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that his government will honor the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways on January 26, Republic Day for saving the life of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was recently involved in a car accident.

Pant, who was involved in a horrific car accident on Friday, December 30, was saved by bus driver Sushil Mann and  conductor Paramjeet.

“Uttarakhand government will honour the driver and the operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant on 26 January.” He added, “The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer’s car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways’ staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation,” Dhami said.

On December 30 at around 5.30 a.m, Pant was returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother when his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Pant is currently being treated at Dehradun's Max Hospital and is said to be stable. There's also a possibility he will be airlifted to Delhi or Mumbai for additional care.

Meanwhile, Delhi and District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said that Pant was trying to avoid a pothole when the event took place.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement lately, providing an update on Pant's health and the injury he incurred.

“Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

The BCCI also thanked India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for reaching out to Pant's family following the event.

Based on an AIIMS report, Pant will require three to six months to regain full fitness. He was recently dropped from India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

READ| Pakistan skipper Babar Azam surprises young cricket fan with heartwarming gesture

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.