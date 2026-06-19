Harshit Rana returns as India make unexpected change for final Afghanistan ODI

India have handed pacer Harshit Rana a surprise call-up for the final ODI against Afghanistan despite impressive performances from young fast bowlers Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar. The selection has sparked debate as India continue to assess their pace-bowling depth.

Harshit Rana has been included in India's squad for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan as a last-minute addition. The pacer, who was sidelined from the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury, has now fully recovered. With India preparing for their upcoming tours to Ireland and England, the BCCI has opted to give Rana some much-needed match practice before these assignments. The ODI against Afghanistan will serve as a chance for the young fast bowler to regain his rhythm and demonstrate his fitness prior to joining the team for the overseas tours.

Rana also missed the entire IPL 2026 season while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders because of his knee injury. His last appearance for India was in January during the ODI series against New Zealand, and he has been out of action since then.

Interestingly, the selectors did not drop any player to accommodate Harshit in the squad. The fast bowler has been added despite the strong performances from Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar, who made their international debuts in the ongoing series against Afghanistan and have made a compelling case with their performances.

Rana has already been selected for India's T20I squads for the upcoming tours to Ireland and England, as well as for the Asian Games. The 24-year-old pacer was part of India's T20 World Cup squad earlier this year but had to withdraw due to his knee injury. Mohammed Siraj was eventually brought in as his replacement for the tournament. With his recovery now complete, Rana is ready to return to the field and build his rhythm ahead of India's upcoming challenges.

India has already secured the series against Afghanistan with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Young debutant Gurnoor has emerged as one of the standout performers for India in this series, taking six wickets in two matches, while Prince also made a mark in the second ODI by claiming two wickets.

India's updated squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana

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