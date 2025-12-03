Harshit Rana lands in trouble as ICC punishes Indian pacer for crossing line during Ranchi ODI

A piece of bad news has arrived for Indian pacer Harshit Rana as he has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ahead of the Raipur ODI, Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. The 23-year-old was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to 'using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match'.

Not only this, but one demerit point has also been added to Rana's disciplinary record. This is his first offence in a 24-month period.

What really happened?

The incident took place in the 22nd over of South Africa's innings, when Rana, after dismissing Dewald Brevis, pointed him in the direction of the dressing room. For those unversed, Rana has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the Emirates ICC Panel of Match Referees, Richie Richardson.

Since Rana has admitted the offence, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, levelled the charge.

With this offence, Rana will face a penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana's stellar bowling in Powerplay, where he dismissed two top-order South African batters, helped India dominate the Ranchi ODI for most of the time. In the end, he went on to take three wickets in the match.