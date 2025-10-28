Kuldeep Yadav OUT, Harshit Rana IN? Team India's predicted Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Australia

Ahead of the 1st T20I game in the 5-match series, take a look at the possible Playing XI of Team India, which might not include Kuldeep Yadav.

Suryaumar Yadav-led Team India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the first T20I game in the 5-match series on Wednesday, October 29. After losing the ODI series 2-1 to the home side, the Men in Blue will be looking to make a comeback and continue their winning spree in the shortest format of the game. Ahead of the high-voltage match, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan picked his Playing XI for the game, which doesn't include Kuldeep Yadav, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He even picked Harshit Rana over Yadav and explained the reason on his YouTube channel.

Irfan Pathan backs Harshit over Kuldeep

''Harshit Rana's cameo in the second ODI would have given the Indian team management a lot of confidence. So if he plays at No.8, India have their order till No.7 sorted, with two all-rounders in Dube and Axar, who can give you at least 6 overs. Then you can also play 2 pacers in Arshdeep and Jasprit, but who will that ne frontline spinner be?'' Irfan said on his YouTube channel.

''I'm thinking towards Chakaravarthy because he can bowl a couple of overs in the powerplay as well, if needed. India also need that bit of a mystery factor in their playing XI. But if the team management goes for Kuldeep, then it is also not a big problem,'' he added.

Team India's Playing XI by Irfan Pathan

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy.