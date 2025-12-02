FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Harshit Rana finally breaks silence on online trolling over his frequent selection, says 'I'll not change my...'

The Indian pacer has finally broken his silence on constant trolling on social media for his frequent selection in the Playing XI, citing his closeness with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Harshit Rana finally breaks silence on online trolling over his frequent selection, says 'I'll not change my...'
Harshit Rana is a part of Playing XI in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa
Indian pacer Harshit Rana has finally broken his silence on online trolling over his frequent selection in the team, citing his closeness with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Not only Indian cricket fans, but former cricketer Kris Srikkanth also alleged that he is constantly picked in the squad simply because he is a 'yes man' to Gambhir. However, the 23-year-old has time and again proved his mettle with the ball, and the most recent one came in Ranchi when he took three important wickets, two of which in his first over.

Now, ahead of the second ODI match against the Proteas in Raipur, Harshit came to address the media, where he was asked how he deals with such social media chatter about him.

''Look, sir, if I listen to all these things and get into the ground by putting pressure on my mind, then I don't think I will be able to play cricket. So, I try to avoid as much as possible. I just pay attention to what I have to do on the ground. I don't care about what is happening outside or what someone is saying about me,'' he said.

''What I have to do on the ground, I just focus on my hard work and what I am going to do on the ground,'' he added.

Talking about his plans for the upcoming match on Wednesday, he further said, ''I will not change my plan because I have done well in the first match. So, I will focus on that plan. I will try to do the things that I did well in the first match again. It's a big deal for me, and obviously, it's a big deal for the whole team because if such experienced players stay with you in the field and in the dressing room, then the environment of the team is very good.''

Meanwhile, India defeated South Africa in Ranchi in a nail-biting game by 17 runs. The next game will be played in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. 

