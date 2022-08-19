Harsha Bhogle hints at Deepak Chahar's T20 World Cup chances, says 'if Harshal Patel can't..'

Deepak Chahar

One of the best commentators in the business, Harsha Bhogle has opined on Deepak Chahar's chances of making it into India's squad for the T20I World Cup in Australia later this year. Chahar made a starring return for India in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday, as the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 10 wickets.

Chahar picked up three wickets as he dismissed both the Zimbabwe openers to provide India with an excellent start. While initially, he did look like he needed some time to get into the scheme of things, but that's understandable given how long he has been out through injury.

Although Chahar has straight up become one of the contenders for a place in India's T20I World Cup squad, and Harsha Bhogle feels that if Harshal Patel can't recover from his injury in time for the spectacle Down Under, Chahar would most certainly be assured of a place in the side.

"The return of Deepak Chahar is a big plus because if he can maintain fitness and rhythm, he can be a valuable part of the T20 squad. If he ticks those boxes, and if Harshal Patel can't recover in time, he will be in my T20 World Cup team," tweeted the veteran expert.

Harshal Patel has missed out on India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022, owing to a recent injury and it remains to be seen how long he will be out through the same. Currently, he is recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, alongside fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is also out through injury.

Elsewhere, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently suggested that India's squad for the T20I World Cup is '80-90 percent set', but there can be a couple of changes.

Whether Deepak Chahar can force the initiative and find a place for himself in the World Cup squad remains to be seen, but surely if he can continue the performances as he did against Zimbabwe in the first ODI, the 30-year-old will surely do well to his reputation.