'When we search for excuses': Harsha Bhogle explains why no action was taken against Virat Kohli for 'fake fielding'

In a dramatic match between the two teams, India defeated Bangladesh by five runs (D/L method). Bangladesh remained in the game until the final delivery of their innings, but Arshdeep Singh held his composure to defend 7 runs off the final ball.

However, like in the India-Bangladesh game, a controversy has developed, with Nurul Hasan and Bangladesh cricket supporters accusing umpires of failing to penalise India for Virat Kohli's 'fake fielding.'

At the post-match press conference, Bangladesh's vice-captain claimed that India's Virat Kohli faked a fielding effort while Litton Das and Najmul Shanto were batting. According to some reports, Bangladesh brought the matter to the notice of officials during the rain break, but they did nothing. A few Bangladeshi supporters found the video and shared it on social media.

However, no official statement has been issued regarding the incident. Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle has come up to clarify the event. Bhogle revealed why India and Virat Kohli were not punished for faking a fielding attempt.

"On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn't, the batters didn't and we didn't either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalising fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So, what do you do!,” tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

The Indian commentator then advised Bangladesh fans to stop searching for excuses as they hinder progress. "I don't think anyone can complain about the ground being wet. Shakib was right when he said it should favour the batting side. The umpires and curators have to keep the game going till it is not possible to do so. And they handled it very well so that minimum time was lost.

"So, for my friends in Bangladesh, please don't look at fake fielding or wet conditions as a reason for not reaching the target. If one of the batters had stayed till the end, Bangladesh could have won it. We are all guilty of it....when we search for excuses, we don't grow," Harsha said in a series of tweets.

