Harry Brook bags ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for December 2022

England's young batter, Harry Brook, was awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2022 after a fierce competition with Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia batter Travis Head. This was the first time the 23-year-old had been nominated for the prestigious honor, and he earned it with a remarkable tour of Pakistan.

Harry Brook had only played one Test in his career before traveling to Pakistan for a 3-match series. However, the prodigious batter, who is widely regarded as one of the greats of the modern era, scored three centuries in as many Tests. In his second Test, Harry Brook achieved a remarkable feat, hitting 153 and 87 in the two innings.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month for December: Harry Brook



Brook said it was a dream come true for him to play a role in helping England beat Pakistan in Pakistan.

"It is an honour to have won the ICC Player of the Month for December. To win a Test series 3-0 in Pakistan was an incredible achievement and contributing with the bat in my first Test tour with England was a dream come true," Brook said, as quoted by the ICC.

Brook's explosive batting style was a driving force behind him breaking the record for most runs by an English batsman in a Test series in Pakistan - a record previously held by ICC Hall of Famer David Gower - and he was deservedly identified as the Player of the Series after amassing an impressive 468 runs at an average of 93.60 throughout the three-match series.

The 23-year-old's remarkable performance earned him the December vote from a competitive field of fellow nominees, which included Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia's Travis Head, both of whom also produced outstanding batting displays in their World Test Championship outings during the month.

