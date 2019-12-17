Harris Shield: BD Somani International School defeats Rustomjee Cambridge in Mumbai

Udayan Goenka's unbeaten half-century helped BD Somani International School defeat Rustomjee Cambridge in the Harris Shield tournament held at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

BD Somani International School defeats Rustomjee Cambridge in the Harris Shield tournament held at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Rustomjee had won the toss and opted to bat and managed to score 165. They, however, lost six wickets in regular intervals. Captain Naman Shah scored the highest - 38 - before he bowled by Neil Bhana.

BD Somani's Ayush Modi took two wickets backed by captain Neil Bhana and Anay Bhartia who took one each to curb the oppositions.

In reply, BD Somani lost too lost early wickets, however, skipper Neil stabled the innings scoring 34. His dismissal proved vital but Udayan Goenka came in and stood steady till the end.

He went on to score 52 not-out which was laced with seven fours. Rustomjee's Yatharth Sandeep did manage to dismiss three batsmen, but it did little damage as BD Somani completed the chase in 27 overs.

The two inter-school cricket tournaments - Harris Shield and Giles Shield - have for long served as a platform for young promising batsmen.

Many great cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar or a Dilip Vengsarkar or a Sachin Tendulkar or an Ajinkya Rahane or a Rohit Sharma - all got noticed for their exploits in inter-school cricket.