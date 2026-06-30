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Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Team India at Asian Games 2026, squad announced

The BCCI has announced India's women's cricket squad for the Asian Games 2026, with Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead the team in the continental event. Check out the complete squad.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 11:38 AM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Team India at Asian Games 2026, squad announced
Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in the Asian Games 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/imharmanpreet_kaur)
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The Indian women's cricket team, the defending champions who won Gold medal in the previous Asian Games, are set to enter the 2026 tournament in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy. Yes, you read it right! Harmanpreet will continue to lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy as the Women's Selection Committee picked India's squad for the Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be played in September.

The squad also features star players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, among others. However, there is one name who is still subject to fitness clearance and she is Shreyanka Patil.

Team India's squad for Asian Games 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
Smriti Mandhana (VC)
Richa Ghosh (WK)
G Kamalini (WK)
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Deepti Sharma
Bharti Fulmali
Shree Charani
Renuka Singh Thakur
Kranti Gaud
Arundhati Reddy
Shreyanka Patil
Radha Yadav
Nandni Sharma

See BCCI's post:

Meanwhile, Team India were eliminated from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after losing to Australia at Lord's, where the Kangaroos chased down the 171-run target on the last ball of the 19th over and clinched the match by six wickets.

In the first semi-final, Australia will face West Indies tonight, and England and South Africa will lock horns in the second semi-final on July 2. The Final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played on July 5 at Lord's in London.

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