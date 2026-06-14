Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in the record books by surpassing Mithali Raj to become India's highest run-scorer in Women's T20 World Cup history. The milestone came during India's tournament opener against Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur achieved a significant milestone in the Women's T20 World Cup, surpassing Mithali Raj during a Group A match against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday. She entered the match tied with Mithali Raj at 726 runs and quickly moved ahead by scoring on her very first ball. Meanwhile, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana played a stylish innings of 68, helping India reach 117 for four after 15 overs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. Mandhana's fifty came off 44 balls, featuring 9 fours and 2 sixes, and alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, they managed to recover from the early loss of opener Shafali Verma and one-down batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Kaur now leads the scoring charts for India Women in T20 World Cups with a total of 762 runs, followed by Mithali Raj at 726, Smriti Mandhana at 592, Jemimah Rodrigues at 408, and Punam Raut at 375.

She reached this remarkable achievement in just 40 matches and 34 innings, also surpassing Australia's Beth Mooney to become the 9th highest run scorer in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Coming in at a challenging time with India at 18/2, Harmanpreet Kaur played a stabilizing role, scoring 36 runs off 35 balls with four boundaries. She then formed a vital 91-run partnership off 63 balls with Smriti Mandhana for the third wicket, which helped to rebuild the innings and shift the momentum in India's favor.

Her contributions, along with a fluent fifty from Smriti Mandhana and a late surge from Richa Ghosh, propelled India to a total of 170/6 in their 20 overs against their rivals in the tournament opener.

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana delivered an impressive bowling performance, finishing with figures of 2/33 in 4 overs. Sadia Iqbal also took two wickets but conceded 41 runs, while Rameen Shamim and Tasmia Rubab each claimed one wicket.

IND vs PAK playing XIs

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

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