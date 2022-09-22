Harmanpreet Kaur plays captain's knock to guide Indian Women to 88 run win as they clinch ODI series

Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh shined for the Indian Women's team as they beat England by 88 runs to clinch the ODI series on English soil.

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as the skipper of the Indian Women's cricket team guided her side to a memorable 88-run win against England on Wednesday in Canterbury. With the win, the Indian eves have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series winning the contest on away soil.

In the first innings, India registered a massive 333/5 in 50 overs, their highest total on English soil. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 143 off 111 balls with 18 fours and four sixes and had a 113-run stand with Harleen Deol, who scored 58 off 72 balls.

In chase of 334, pacer Renuka Singh (4/57) dismantled English top order. Danni Wyatt (65), Alice Capsey (39) and captain Amy Jones (39) offered some resistance temporarily, but the hosts were nowhere in contention of winning and lost the game by 88 runs after being bundled out for 245.

READ| India Women record their highest-ever ODI total on England soil

Chasing 334, opener Tammy Beaumont was sent packing by skipper Kaur, who ran her out, picking off from where she left while batting. Next up, it was Sophia Dunkley who became Renuka's first victim for just one run after her stumps were dislodged while going for a slog.

England was left struggling at 2/12. Emma Lamb and Capsey then kept the scoreboard ticking for a while, hitting some delightful boundaries.

Just when the partnership was budding, Renuka took her second wicket, trapping Lamb leg before wicket for 15 off 18 while she attempted a flick. England had lost their three wickets for 47 runs.

READ| Rain likely to play spoilsport during 2nd T20I between India and Australia

Wyatt and Capsey then joined hands to put the chase on right track. At the end of 10 overs and the powerplay, England stood at 66/3, with Wyatt (14*) and Capsey (29*) at the crease. The duo then started scoring runs at a decent rate, with at least one boundary an over for a while, helping their side cross 100 runs and bringing up their 50-run stand as well. Their 55-run stand was done away with by Deepti Sharma, who sent back Capsey for 39 off 36 balls after she was caught by Shafali Verma.

Skipper Amy Jones then joined Wyatt. Wyatt hit an elegant half-century and helped her side reach the 150-run mark. The duo had stitched a stand of 67 runs and their chase hit another roadblock. Renuka got her third victim in Wyatt for 65 off 58, tearing into the batter's middle stump with a brilliant yorker.

At this point, half of the English side was back in the hut for 167. Hemalatha took the scalp of Jones (39) just a few balls later, making matters worse for England.

READ| 'Some Indian players are overweight, look at their..': Salman Butt questions Indian players fitness standard

Renuka continued to run riot over the English line-up, dismissing Sophie Ecclestone for just one after being caught by Deol at deep-midwicket. This was her fourth wicket of the match.

Freya Kemp was run out just few balls later, sinking England to 183/8. Charlie Dean and Kate Cross then helped the hosts cross the 200-run mark, saving their side from utter humiliation.

The 28-run stand between the duo was broken when Shafali Verma trapped Cross for just 14. Lauren Bell was the last batter to come out.

READ| As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat

With defeat almost certain, Dean and Bell swung their willows for a while before Dean was dismissed for 37 off 44 balls by Hemlatha. England was bundled out for 245 in 44.2 overs. Renuka Singh was the leading bowler with 4/57. Hemlatha took 2/6 in two overs. Shafali and Deepti took one scalp each.