Harmanpreet Kaur makes history, becomes first cricketer ever to achieve remarkable feat

Harmanpreet Kaur has created history in world cricket by becoming the first male or female player to achieve an unprecedented feat. The India captain reached the remarkable milestone during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, adding another record to her illustrious international career.

Harmanpreet Kaur made history during the India-Pakistan showdown at the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai. On September 5, she led the Indian team for the 150th time in T20Is, reinforcing India’s hold over their biggest rivals.

She first took charge back in 2012. Since 2016, after stepping in for Mithali Raj, she’s been the face of Indian women’s T20 cricket. Harmanpreet also steered India to their first T20 World Cup final in 2020—still a landmark moment.

Now, she stands alone as the only person—man or woman—to captain 150 T20Is. At 36, she’s pulled even further ahead of everyone else in this category.

Here's the list of players who’ve captained the most T20Is:

- Harmanpreet Kaur (India): 150

- Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka): 121

- Meg Lanning (Australia): 100

- Heather Knight (England): 96

- Diane Bimenyimana (Rwanda): 96

No male captain has reached 100 T20Is yet. Namibia’s Gerhald Erasmus holds that record for men with 93. Among the major cricketing nations, Pakistan’s Babar Azam leads with 85 as captain.

Looking at the women’s game, only Meg Lanning has captained more often in one format—she led Australia in 155 ODIs. In the men’s game, only a select few have crossed 150 as ODI captains: Ponting, Fleming, Dhoni, Ranatunga, Border, Azharuddin, and Graeme Smith.

On top of all this, Harmanpreet has captained India in 51 ODIs and five Tests. Her leadership record just keeps growing.

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