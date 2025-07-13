Harmanpreet Kaur etches new chapter in Indian women's cricket, breaks huge record held by Mithali Raj

Since her international debut for India against Pakistan in an ODI match in 2009, Harmanpreet Kaur has participated in a total of 334 matches for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur made history in Indian women's cricket on July 12, 2025, when she became the most capped Indian woman cricketer across all three international formats. This milestone occurred during India's fifth and final T20 International match versus England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Her achievement of this record demonstrates her continued presence and leadership in the sport.

Harmanpreet Kaur, with her 334th international appearance, has surpassed Mithali Raj's long-standing record of 333 matches for India between 1999 and 2019—a remarkable performance in and of itself. This achievement not only demonstrates Harmanpreet's unwavering dedication and resilience to the sport, but it also solidifies her place as a major player in the history of Indian women's cricket.

Harmanpreet's extensive international career, which commenced in 2009, now features an impressive breakdown of appearances: 182 T20 Internationals, 146 One Day Internationals, and six Test matches. Throughout her journey, she has consistently been a key player for the Indian team, renowned for her dynamic batting skills and essential leadership qualities. Although her personal contribution with the bat in Saturday's series-deciding T20I was a modest 15 runs, the significance of this appearance record undeniably overshadowed individual statistics on that day. Her captaincy in achieving a hard-fought 3-2 T20I series victory on English soil further enhances her growing list of accomplishments, marking India's first-ever bilateral T20 series win against England.

Harmanpreet Kaur now ranks third among women with the most international appearances. She now trails only New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates (346 matches) and Australia's dynamic all-rounder Ellyse Perry (337 outings). The longevity and constant performance necessary to reach such a high point demonstrate Harmanpreet's dedication and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Also read| Virat Kohli effect? Jonathan Trott slams Shubman Gill's on-field 'acting' and confrontational captaincy at Lord's