Harmanpreet Kaur beats Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to create this rare record

Source: Twitter

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has created history during the match against Ireland on Monday in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World as she became the first cricketer ever to play 150 T20 international matches.



During the toss against Ireland, Kaur had said, “It means a lot, I got an emotional message from my teammates, Thanks to BCCI and ICC that we are able to play so many games”



India have already qualified for the semi-final of the women’s T20 World Cup. The semi-final is scheduled to take place on February 23 where Harmanpreet-led India will take on Meg Lenning-led Australia. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town at 6:30 PM (IST).



Rohit Sharma is second on the list, having played 148 T20Is so far. Indian Skipper is currently on a break from the shortest format of the game as Hardik Pandya has led the team in the last two T20 series. The Mumbai batter is currently playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli and Smrithi Mandhana both have played 115 T20 matches for Team India.

Harmanpreet has played 150 T20Is and scored more than 3000 runs with one century and 9 half-centuries.