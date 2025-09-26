Haris Rauf to face 3-match ban over provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash? Here's the truth

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf made headlines in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, not from his bowling performance but for his controversial activities during the IND vs PAK Super 4 match.

India and Pakistan are all set to face each other for the third time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the tournament's final on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. On one hand, Team India have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and reached the final with stellar performances from batters and bowlers. On the other hand, Pakistan reached the Asia Cup 2025 final after defeating Bangladesh in a must-win match on Thursday. However, Pakistan have won all their games except for two losses against India, in the group stage and in the Super 4. Ahead of the big clash on Sunday, Pakistan have reportedly suffered a big blow as their star pacer might miss the Asia Cup 2025 final match.

Big blow to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup final clash vs India

Several posts on social media are claiming that ICC is going to impose a 3-match ban on Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, including a 100 percent match fee from September 21, for bringing 'war references' to the cricket ground and misbehaving with fans at the stadium during the IND vs PAK clash last Sunday.

The report also claims that ICC will give an opportunity to be heard to Haris Rauf on Friday night, and then a formal announcement of the 3-match ban will be made.

HARIS RAUF - BANNED FOR 3 MATCHES



- ICC is going to impose a 3 match ban on Haris Rauf including 100 percent match fees from 21st sept match for bringing "War References" to the Cricket Ground & misbehaving with fans



— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 26, 2025

IND vs PAK Super 4 match

The last match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was no short of drama as Pakistani players, especially Haris Rauf, were more interested in making provocative gestures and not cricket. However, Team India registered a convincing victory against Pakistan and defeated them in the ongoing tournament for the second time in a row.

After Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in their last Super 4 game, they have now qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 28.