Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration

Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan attended the ICC hearing regarding a formal complaint filed by the BCCI due to their provocative actions during the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. This match took place on September 21 in Dubai, where tensions escalated between the players from both nations. Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century with a gun-firing gesture, while Haris Rauf engaged in a verbal dispute with India’s Abhishek Sharma. Shaheen Afridi also faced criticism from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

However, it was Haris Rauf’s ‘6-0’ gesture and his plane-crashing antics in response to jeers from Indian fans that drew the attention of the BCCI and social media. The 6-0 gesture was associated with Pakistan’s unverified claims of having shot down six Indian Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, which was initiated by the Indian military in May as a retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred in April this year.

According to India Today, during the ICC hearing, Haris Rauf maintained his innocence, asserting that the 6-0 gesture held no significance and was not directed at India. The pacer even inquired with the ICC officials about their interpretation of the gesture, but they were unable to provide an answer.

Conversely, Sahibzada Farhan also declared himself not guilty regarding his gun-fire celebration. He argued that it was not politically motivated, referencing former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as examples. Farhan had performed this celebration after scoring fifty against India in the Super Fours match.

Both players are reportedly facing only a monetary fine, with no indications of match suspensions. The decision is expected to be announced later on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also raised objections to Yadav's reference to Operation Sindoor, the Indian government’s military response to the Pahalgam attack in April, arguing that his remarks carried political connotations.

On Thursday, Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of India, concluded his hearing following a complaint lodged by the PCB regarding his remarks after the group stage match, where he dedicated India's win to the armed forces. Yadav appeared before match referee Richie Richardson and entered a plea of not guilty. A decision is expected on Friday.

