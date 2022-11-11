Hardik Pandya will take over as captain, some retirements on the cards: Sunil Gavaskar

File Photo

Following Team India's exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup, India veteran Sunil Gavaskar made a bold prediction. The former India captain believes Hardik Pandya would be the next captain of the Indian T20I team. According to the ICC Hall of Famer, few players may also retire from T20Is.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar backed up his statement about Pandya by claiming that he had already won an IPL season. Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 title in their debut season under Pandya.

"Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar said.

Following his success in the IPL, Hardik was appointed to the leadership group, and he aided Rishabh Pant during the home series against South Africa. He led Team India on their tour of Ireland and eventually pipped Rishabh to the position of backup vice-captain.

Pandya will captain the T20I team against New Zealand, with Rishabh assisting. In one-day internationals, the wicketkeeper-batsman will support Shikhar Dhawan. Pandya has been rested for the ODI series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

In terms of retirement, a couple of players may retire from T20I cricket. The selection committee hinted at moving on from a few seniors who were dropped for the New Zealand T20Is. For the New Zealand tour, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli have been rested.

In the T20 World Cup final, England will face off against Pakistan. On November 13, the match will be contested at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

