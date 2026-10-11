Hardik Pandya turns 33! Mahieka Sharma shares emotional birthday letter detailing his journey and MI signing

Mahieka Sharma pens an emotional birthday letter for Hardik Pandya as the Indian cricket star turns 33. She reflects on his inspiring journey, struggles, achievements and Mumbai Indians signing, celebrating his resilience, success and remarkable comeback in the world of cricket.

On his 33rd birthday, Hardik Pandya received an outpouring of affection from his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who posted a touching tribute to the accomplished all-rounder on social media.

Pandya and Mahieka went public with their relationship in 2025, following his 2024 divorce from Serbian dancer and model Natasa Stankovic.

Mahieka's Instagram post chronicled Pandya's remarkable evolution from a pure batter into one of India's most versatile cricketers. She highlighted how political considerations initially hindered his selection, but after a senior coach witnessed his bowling abilities, his career trajectory shifted dramatically. In his debut match as an all-rounder, Pandya impressively claimed five wickets.

"Till Hardik was 19, he was a pure #4 batsman in Baroda. The monkeying younger brother, his presence on the ground was incidental. Hyper and athletic, cricket became the way to channel his energy. Barely educated, it would also become his ground for expression," a part of her post, which featured a picture of the cricketer, read.

"A few days later he debuted as an all-rounder, bowling in a match for the first time ever, and took 5 wickets. He didn’t even own a single pair of bowling shoes," she wrote.

The model noted that Pandya's 2015 recruitment by Mumbai Indians—his childhood dream team—marked a pivotal moment. During his inaugural IPL season, he appeared in nine matches, accumulating 112 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 180.64, though he managed just one wicket.

"2 years later, he was scouted by his dream IPL team and signed on as a fast bowling all-rounder. 6 months later, he debuted for India. Today he is unequivocally the best at what he does," her post read.

“No amount of dreaming could’ve penned the script #33 was about to live. While my letter might only dip into 3% of the well of greatness that is his story, I smile knowing his medium isn’t words. It never was,” she signed off.

Pandya's career took another significant turn in 2022 when he transferred to Gujarat Titans, where he captained the franchise to an IPL championship in their inaugural year. He guided them to the finals again in 2023 before making a sensational comeback to Mumbai Indians before the 2024 season.

However, Pandya's second tenure with MI as captain has proven challenging, with the franchise reaching the playoffs only once across three seasons under his leadership.

Whispers of a potential departure have surrounded Hardik Pandya and his tenure with the Mumbai Indians. According to a PTI report, the dynamic all-rounder is experiencing significant mental strain and physical fatigue within the franchise. Several teams, notably the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have reportedly expressed keen interest in securing Hardik's services for the upcoming IPL 2027 season. Whether Mumbai Indians will move to retain their star player remains an open question.

Throughout much of 2026, Hardik has found himself battling the sidelines rather than dominating the field. Following an exceptional performance in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in February-March, Hardik took the helm as captain of the Mumbai Indians during the IPL. However, his season took a troubling turn as recurring injuries derailed his momentum. A bout of back spasms during IPL 2026 was compounded by a subsequent leg strain, forcing him into an extended absence from competitive cricket.

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