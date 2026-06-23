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Hardik Pandya trade rumors heat up as KKR, RR show interest in Mumbai Indians captain; Yashasvi Jaiswal in swap talks

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has emerged as a potential trade target for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Reports suggest a blockbuster move could be on the cards, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's name also being linked to a possible player swap.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:15 PM IST

Hardik Pandya trade rumors heat up as KKR, RR show interest in Mumbai Indians captain; Yashasvi Jaiswal in swap talks
Hardik Pandya (PTI photo)
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Rishabh Pant isn’t the only former IPL captain heading for a change in 2027. Hardik Pandya is also in the spotlight. After a rocky stint leading the Mumbai Indians since his much-publicized return in 2024, it’s no secret that the franchise wants to move in a different direction. Reports at the end of the 2026 season made it clear: Mumbai’s management plans to take the team forward without Hardik as captain — and, maybe, even without him in the squad.

Now, two franchises are circling. The Press Trust of India says that both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have approached Mumbai hoping to snap up the all-rounder. Kolkata, in particular, needs new leadership with Ajinkya Rahane expected to move on after a frustrating run. The team hasn’t made the playoffs for two years and Rinku Singh isn’t seen as ready for the captaincy just yet. There’s plenty of chatter behind closed doors, but no one knows yet if the deal will involve players, cash, or a bit of both.

Here’s what an IPL insider told PTI: “Rahane was always a temporary solution for KKR — everyone knew he’d be released after this season. Kolkata tried to get talks going with MI’s owners a while ago, but it was bad timing, with the Reliance AGM keeping everyone distracted. Now they’ve come back to the table, and real discussions are happening.”

But there’s another angle to all this. Rajasthan Royals reportedly pitched a different kind of deal: they’d send Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mumbai if they could bring in Hardik. That would turn heads — Jaiswal is one of Indian cricket’s rising stars. Even so, leadership remains a sticking point. Royals are fully behind Riyan Parag as their captain for the future, which means Hardik probably wouldn’t get the armband there. For a player of his stature and ambition, that’s a big factor.

So, if Hardik does leave Mumbai, Kolkata stands out as the more logical destination at this point. They need an experienced leader, and it looks like he’d get the chance to build something lasting. Of course, the final deals always depend on negotiations and boardroom decisions — but for now everyone’s watching to see where Pandya lands and whether this IPL shakeup has a few more surprises left.

Also read| Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in blockbuster Rs 15 crore trade; Kuldeep Yadav heads to LSG for Rs 13.50 crore

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