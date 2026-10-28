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Hardik Pandya to leave MI for CSK? Viral trade video sparks debate; R Ashwin reacts

Hardik Pandya joining CSK ahead of IPL 2027? A viral “What about the trade?” video has sparked speculation about a possible move from Mumbai Indians. R Ashwin’s reaction has added to the buzz but no official trade confirmation has been announced yet.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

Hardik Pandya to leave MI for CSK? Viral trade video sparks debate; R Ashwin reacts
Hardik Pandya (Image: X)
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    Rumors about Hardik Pandya leaving the Mumbai Indians for Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2027 have picked up steam lately. Since this year’s IPL wrapped up, people haven’t stopped talking about his future with MI.

    Hardik started his IPL career with Mumbai back in 2015. He came back to MI in 2024 after a big trade from Gujarat Titans, a team he captained to an IPL title in 2022. His return as MI captain didn’t deliver much—MI made the playoffs just once and ended up with bottom finishes in 2024 and 2026.

    CSK’s Social Media Sparks Speculation

    CSK is rumored to be eyeing Hardik, though nothing official has come out so far. The franchise shared a video introducing their new support staff, including head coach Zaheer Khan and the team mascot Leo, who show off assistants Albie Morkel, Gareth Batty, and bowling coach Mohit Sharma. Everything looks normal until the final scene: Zaheer walks back into the room, and Leo hands him a note that asks, “What about the trade?” Up in the corner, the number ‘33’ is visible—fans instantly started linking it to Hardik.

    Another CSK post appeared that night, telling fans not to read too much into the note. The post, written in Tamil, said, “Hey, you’re overanalyzing the notes way too much, man.” Oddly enough, that was also posted at 10:33 PM.

    Social media users jumped on the ‘33’ clue—Hardik just celebrated his 33rd birthday and recently released a cricket gear line called ‘Born to be 33.’ His jersey number for both India and MI? Also 33.

    Ravi Ashwin Jumps In

    The video spread like wildfire. Ravichandran Ashwin, a star for both India and CSK, reacted with his own comment: “Proper cooking.” People took it as a nod to the rumors simmering around Hardik’s possible move.

    The speculation ends before or on 15 November, when all IPL franchises have to finalize their player retentions. The IPL 2027 auction is set for 16 December in Goa.

    CSK Revamps Coaching Staff

    Like MI, CSK had a rough stretch in recent IPL seasons. The team brought in Zaheer Khan as head coach. Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty are new assistant coaches, Mohit Sharma takes over as bowling coach, and James Foster stays on as fielding coach.

    Hardik’s Absence

    Meanwhile, Hardik hasn’t played since the IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on 24 May, 2026. Every day, people are waiting to see what comes next for him in the IPL.

    Also read| One more season for Thala? MS Dhoni hints at conditions for IPL 2027 return with classic analogy

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