Hardik Pandya to KKR or CSK? MI’s two-player demand could decide all-rounder’s IPL 2027 future

Hardik Pandya's IPL 2027 future has become a major talking point amid reports linking the Mumbai Indians all-rounder with KKR and CSK. However, Mumbai Indians' reported demand for two players could prove crucial in determining whether a potential trade materialises.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are actively pursuing a trade deal with Mumbai Indians (MI) for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. However, MI's demands have created significant obstacles for KKR thus far. According to a report from The Telegraph, the five-time IPL champions MI are asking for pacer Harshit Rana and young wicket-keeper batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi in exchange for Pandya. Meanwhile, KKR has made it clear which players they are unwilling to part with.

KKR's position on Hardik Pandya

Three-time IPL champions KKR are determined not to let go of their star spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, as well as finisher and vice-captain Rinku Singh, in any trade involving Pandya.

Cameron Green is also unlikely to be included in a trade deal, as it remains uncertain how much of the IPL the Australian all-rounder will participate in due to workload management.

According to the report, the Knight Riders showed limited interest in Pandya following initial discussions with Mumbai Indians, primarily due to concerns regarding the all-rounder's fitness and injury history. There were also worries about the entourage that accompanies the player at various venues.

Reports indicate that MI has requested Harshit Rana and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Harshit played a vital role in KKR's IPL 2024 championship team, while Raghuvanshi was the franchise's top run-scorer in IPL 2026. However, it remains uncertain whether KKR is prepared to part with them for Hardik.

Negotiations are expected to resume in the upcoming week, but KKR's position on Raghuvanshi appears to be crucial for the deal's success.

Other teams in the mix

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are also emerging as contenders in the discussions for a potential trade involving Hardik Pandya. MI reportedly sought Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi from the Royals, but progress on that front has been minimal.

Conversely, regarding a potential deal with CSK, MI expressed interest in talented batter Ayush Mhatre, but CSK has firmly declined the offer.

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