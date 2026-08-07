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Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana

A former India cricketer has suggested that Mumbai Indians should demand Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana if Hardik Pandya is traded to Kolkata Knight Riders. The proposed swap has sparked debate over whether such a blockbuster IPL deal would benefit both franchises.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
File Photo of Hardik Pandya
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Speculation around Hardik Pandya’s future with the Mumbai Indians is heating up and even Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the possible blockbuster trade ahead of the next IPL season. With Hardik as captain, Mumbai made the playoffs only once in three years, and now everyone knows he’s considering new options. After back-to-back seasons without a playoff appearance, Pandya’s become a top trade target.

Even though Mumbai has five IPL titles, they finished ninth out of ten teams in 2026. That’s put a big question mark over where they’re heading.

Reports say Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are both interested in Pandya. Ashwin thinks those two are the frontrunners if Mumbai moves on from their captain. He also suggests Mumbai will want a big return in any deal. If KKR wants Pandya, Ashwin says Mumbai should demand Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in exchange—they’re the players who would really strengthen Mumbai.

He didn’t rule out other options—Pandya could land somewhere other than CSK or KKR. “The buzz is CSK might offer Shivam Dube and a pacer, while KKR will put Cameron Green on the table. But if Green skips the IPL next year for the Ashes? If I were Mumbai, I’d only do a deal with KKR if they give up Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh. That’s how Mumbai gets better,” Ashwin said on his Tamil YouTube channel.

Ashwin also pointed out that Mumbai will have to consider which team gets stronger from a Hardik trade. If CSK sends Dube and a pacer for Hardik, they’ll improve—but not become unbeatable. If KKR lands Hardik, their lineup gets scary. With that move, KKR’s batting becomes lethal. All three teams have a stack of titles, so Mumbai has to be strategic to make sure neither CSK nor KKR leapfrogs them.

There’s a lot happening for the franchises overall. CSK just parted ways with their long-time coach Stephen Fleming after 18 years, and KKR is starting a new era with Ajinkya Rahane retiring.

As for Pandya himself, last season didn’t help his case. He played 10 IPL matches, scored 206 runs, and took just four wickets—a rough stretch in a disappointing campaign for Mumbai. He hasn’t played since the season ended, which just adds to the uncertainty about what comes next.

Also read| Ajinkya Rahane begins new chapter, joins Steve Waugh-owned ETPL franchise Amsterdam Flames

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