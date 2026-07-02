Hardik Pandya to join MS Dhoni at CSK? Seven IPL franchises eye Mumbai Indians captain; KKR, RR ready with captaincy offers

Hardik Pandya's IPL future has become a major talking point, with seven franchises reportedly interested in the Mumbai Indians captain. While a reunion with MS Dhoni at CSK is being linked, KKR and RR are also said to be ready with captaincy offers.

Hardik Pandya is one of the most recognizable faces in Indian cricket and right now he is at the center of serious trade talk in the IPL. He has been captaining Mumbai Indians for three seasons but under his leadership, the team failed to make the playoffs twice—including a tough ninth-place finish in the 2026 season.

The Times of India now reports that as many as seven IPL teams are eyeing Pandya. Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are especially keen and have already approached Mumbai Indians about a possible trade.

After this disappointing season, Pandya has apparently decided to move on from Mumbai Indians. He’s 32, still in high demand and both KKR and RR are even prepared to hand him the captaincy if they can land him.

Defending champs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad are staying quiet for now but CSK, KKR and RR have started talking to Mumbai. In total, seven franchises are weighing up their options and crunching the numbers to see if they can fit a player of Hardik’s caliber into their squads—especially since he commands a big paycheck. Right now, he pulls in Rs 16.35 crore, second only to Jasprit Bumrah at Mumbai.

Just for context, Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 after taking Gujarat Titans to their first IPL title in 2022. Mumbai paid an all-cash deal to bring him back and immediately made him captain.

CSK, especially are tracking this closely. Last season, CSK shook up the league by trading for Sanju Samson while sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran over to Rajasthan Royals. So, there’s real precedent for big moves. The big question now: where does Hardik head next?

As for captaincy, CSK already have Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm. Would Hardik accept a supporting role there or would he rather lead a new team like KKR? That’s still up in the air.

TOI reports Hardik will keep talking with interested teams until he’s made up his mind. If he does leave Mumbai, the franchise might have to make more tough decisions—potentially involving another big-name Indian star, though no names have been shared yet.

Meanwhile, Hardik is still rehabbing from the injury that kept him out of the T20I series against Afghanistan and will also rule him out of the England series. He’s relocated from Mumbai to Bengaluru, renting a spot near the BCCI Centre of Excellence, focusing on getting back to full fitness.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma creates history, sets world record after completing 100 T20I sixes