Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav's participation at Asia Cup 2025 hangs in doubt? Here's why

Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi designated as the venues for the matches. However, star India batters Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav's participation in the high-octane series is in doubt. Check here to know why.

As the Asia Cup 2025 is nearing, it has been revealed that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will undergo a fitness assessment at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The 31-year-old played a key role in India’s successful runs at the T20 World Cup 2025 and the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The all-rounder has been training in Mumbai since mid-July, and the team hopes he will help them win the Asia Cup, which starts on September 9.

According to The Times of India, Pandya’s assessment will take place in Bengaluru on August 11 and 12. The report also mentioned that Shreyas Iyer completed his fitness assessment between July 27 and 29.

Suryakumar Yadav ungoes fitness test in NCA

While, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, had a sports hernia surgery in June, which took place in Munich, Germany. After this, the Mumbai Indians batter was seen at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, leading to speculation about his fitness for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup. Despite this, a report from the Times of India suggests that Suryakumar Yadav has yet to fully recover from his surgery.

As a result, he is expected to spend another week at the NCA to continue his rehabilitation and regain full fitness. He will be under the supervision of the physios and medical team during this time.

SKY is anticipated to recover in time to lead the team in the upcoming eight-team tournament. Last week, Suryakumar Yadav posted a video on Instagram that showed his return to the NCA.

In the video captioned "Can't wait to be back doing what I love," the Suryakumar Yadav was seen exercising and running to increase his workload. He also resumed his batting practice, hitting the nets at the NCA.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He was exceptional with the bat, scoring 717 runs, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the season, only behind the eventual Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan of the Gujarat Titans.

Shreyas Iyer all set for Asia Cup 2025

Shreyas Iyer also completed his fitness assessment at the NCA, which was conducted between July 27 and 29. Despite his impressive performance for Mumbai in domestic cricket, Shreyas was not selected for India's five-match Test series against England.

After leading the Punjab Kings to the IPL final earlier this year, Shreyas's position in India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup is not guaranteed. The selectors' decision on whether to reward Shreyas for his recent performances is still pending.

Shreyas Iyer has not played a T20I for India since December 2023.

Meanwhile, despite earlier concerns following the India-Pakistan armed conflict in May 2025, the Asia Cup is now confirmed to move forward. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi designated as the venues for the matches.

India has been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, and could potentially compete against their rivals up to three times throughout the tournament. Their opening match will be against the United Arab Emirates on September 10.