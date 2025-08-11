Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...

Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Independence Day 2025: Speech ideas and tips for I-day function at school

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav's participation at Asia Cup 2025 hangs in doubt? Here's why

Who was Anas-al-Sharif? Journalist who was killed in Israeli strike near Gaza, his last message says, 'If I die, I die steadfast...'

'Vote chori' protest: Rahul Gandhi, along with 300 Opp MPs, to march from parliament to Election Commission today; know key details

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...

This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface

Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CC

In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la

OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav's participation at Asia Cup 2025 hangs in doubt? Here's why

Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi designated as the venues for the matches. However, star India batters Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav's participation in the high-octane series is in doubt. Check here to know why.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav's participation at Asia Cup 2025 hangs in doubt? Here's why

TRENDING NOW

As the Asia Cup 2025 is nearing, it has been revealed that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will undergo a fitness assessment at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The 31-year-old played a key role in India’s successful runs at the T20 World Cup 2025 and the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The all-rounder has been training in Mumbai since mid-July, and the team hopes he will help them win the Asia Cup, which starts on September 9.

According to The Times of India, Pandya’s assessment will take place in Bengaluru on August 11 and 12. The report also mentioned that Shreyas Iyer completed his fitness assessment between July 27 and 29.

Suryakumar Yadav ungoes fitness test in NCA

While, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, had a sports hernia surgery in June, which took place in Munich, Germany. After this, the Mumbai Indians batter was seen at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, leading to speculation about his fitness for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup. Despite this, a report from the Times of India suggests that Suryakumar Yadav has yet to fully recover from his surgery.

As a result, he is expected to spend another week at the NCA to continue his rehabilitation and regain full fitness. He will be under the supervision of the physios and medical team during this time. 

SKY is anticipated to recover in time to lead the team in the upcoming eight-team tournament. Last week, Suryakumar Yadav posted a video on Instagram that showed his return to the NCA.

In the video captioned "Can't wait to be back doing what I love," the Suryakumar Yadav was seen exercising and running to increase his workload. He also resumed his batting practice, hitting the nets at the NCA.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He was exceptional with the bat, scoring 717 runs, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the season, only behind the eventual Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan of the Gujarat Titans.

Shreyas Iyer all set for Asia Cup 2025

Shreyas Iyer also completed his fitness assessment at the NCA, which was conducted between July 27 and 29. Despite his impressive performance for Mumbai in domestic cricket, Shreyas was not selected for India's five-match Test series against England.

After leading the Punjab Kings to the IPL final earlier this year, Shreyas's position in India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup is not guaranteed. The selectors' decision on whether to reward Shreyas for his recent performances is still pending.

Shreyas Iyer has not played a T20I for India since December 2023.

Meanwhile, despite earlier concerns following the India-Pakistan armed conflict in May 2025, the Asia Cup is now confirmed to move forward. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi designated as the venues for the matches.

India has been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, and could potentially compete against their rivals up to three times throughout the tournament. Their opening match will be against the United Arab Emirates on September 10.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story
IND vs ENG: Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for..
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer shares update on defamation case against stepdaughter
Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here
Bank Holiday in August 2025: Check how many days banks will remain shut
Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her on advice of...: 'She wouldn’t even bother who was sitting with him and...'
Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her...
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more
Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE