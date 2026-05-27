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Hardik Pandya leaves fans confused as Instagram account returns hours after disappearance

Hardik Pandya left fans puzzled after his Instagram account reappeared just hours after reports claimed it had been deleted. The sudden return has added another twist to the Mumbai Indians captain’s turbulent IPL 2026 season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 27, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

Hardik Pandya leaves fans confused as Instagram account returns hours after disappearance
Hardik Pandya (File Photo)
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Hardik Pandya’s recent online stunt has everyone scratching their heads. On Wednesday, the Mumbai Indians skipper and Indian all-rounder just wiped his Instagram account clean. Gone. For a few wild hours, anyone trying to find his profile was greeted with nothing but a blunt "User not found," no posts, no profile picture—zip.

Depending on when you checked, Instagram would sometimes throw up a "This profile is private" or just a basic "Something went wrong." The account eventually popped back up, but Hardik stayed silent, leaving fans and the media with no explanation for this sudden disappearing act.

Honestly, this meltdown came right after Mumbai Indians’ nightmare of an IPL 2026 season. The five-time champs limped home to ninth place—about as humiliating as it gets in this league. Every mistake, every loss, every drop in form was picked apart. Hardik’s leadership? Totally under the microscope, and not in a flattering way. The pressure was insane, fueling rumors about a fractured locker room and even talk that Hardik might bail for another franchise.

Close Call, But Still a Mess

Mumbai just dodged finishing dead last, thanks to a slightly better Net Run Rate than Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams had nearly identical runs, but MI’s tiny statistical edge kept them from claiming the wooden spoon.

Hardik’s Captaincy: Another Flop

This was Hardik’s second disaster as Mumbai captain in three years. Back in 2024, he replaced Rohit Sharma amid huge expectations. That year, Mumbai finished last, and Hardik got booed everywhere he went. 2025 wasn’t as bad—they lost in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings—but this latest collapse wiped out any good will he’d built.

Desperate to shift the story, Hardik posted a mysterious photo of his phone showing "07:07." Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, gossiping about a possible move to Chennai Super Kings and inheriting MS Dhoni’s legacy. CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ramped up the drama, tweeting, "Pathirana, 07:07 & Stokes!"

Performance and Fitness: Not Helping His Case

Hardik’s stats tell a rough story. He managed just 206 runs in 10 matches and grabbed only four wickets. His old injury problems resurfaced too—back spasms kept him out of games right after Mumbai missed the playoffs.

He tried brushing it off after losing to Rajasthan Royals, saying, "Everything is fine. I bat, I bowl, I field, I skip—so it’s okay to have a game where I just bat and enjoy." Sure, that sounds confident, but it doesn’t really change the fact that his move from Gujarat to Mumbai hasn’t panned out—on or off the field.

Next up, he’s supposed to play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting June 14. First, though, he needs medical clearance from the Centre of Excellence. Between his fitness and the social media drama, India’s top all-rounder is nowhere close to settled. Everything’s hanging in the balance—on the field and online.

Also read| 'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role

 

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