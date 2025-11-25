FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'

Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India

This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance vs Aditya Birla Group: India's biz giants to compete in THIS market worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...

Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names

Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport

Hardik Pandya set to make return on field with THIS tournament: Know more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against Peter Haag

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Hardik Pandya set to make return on field with THIS tournament: Know more

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to make his return with a popular domestic tournament. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 06:07 PM IST

Hardik Pandya set to make return on field with THIS tournament: Know more
Hardik Pandya
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hardik Pandya is all set to make his much-awaited return on the cricketing field with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The tournament is set to be played across four venues, starting on Wednesday, November 26, with the Goa vs Uttar Pradesh match. The upcoming tournament will be a platform not only for the domestic players aiming to make a mark, but also for the stars to make their comeback. Hardik Pandya sustained a quadricep injury during the Asia Cup 2025 and has been out of action since then.

Hardik will be seen playing the shortest format before the T20I World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The upcoming games will be played in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The team of Mumbai, led by Shardul Thakur, will enter the tournament as defending champions. Baroda is set to play seven group matches and head coach Mukund Parmar expects Pandya to play in most games. ''He hasn't joined the team yet, but we hope he will play most of the matches. His presence will boost the team's morale,'' Mukund said.

Suryakumar Yadav will also play most of the games for Mumbai, along with Shivam Dube. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is named as the skipper of Tamil Nadu. Sanuu Samson is the skipper of the Kerala team. Apart from them, Nitish Rana will lead Delhi, and Riyan Parag will captain Assam.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against Peter Haag
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how
This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement