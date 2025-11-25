Hardik Pandya set to make return on field with THIS tournament: Know more

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to make his return with a popular domestic tournament. Know more about it.

Hardik Pandya is all set to make his much-awaited return on the cricketing field with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The tournament is set to be played across four venues, starting on Wednesday, November 26, with the Goa vs Uttar Pradesh match. The upcoming tournament will be a platform not only for the domestic players aiming to make a mark, but also for the stars to make their comeback. Hardik Pandya sustained a quadricep injury during the Asia Cup 2025 and has been out of action since then.

Hardik will be seen playing the shortest format before the T20I World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The upcoming games will be played in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The team of Mumbai, led by Shardul Thakur, will enter the tournament as defending champions. Baroda is set to play seven group matches and head coach Mukund Parmar expects Pandya to play in most games. ''He hasn't joined the team yet, but we hope he will play most of the matches. His presence will boost the team's morale,'' Mukund said.

Suryakumar Yadav will also play most of the games for Mumbai, along with Shivam Dube. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is named as the skipper of Tamil Nadu. Sanuu Samson is the skipper of the Kerala team. Apart from them, Nitish Rana will lead Delhi, and Riyan Parag will captain Assam.