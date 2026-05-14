Hardik Pandya set for shock MI exit after IPL 2026? Former India captain drops big prediction

Speculation around Hardik Pandya’s future with Mumbai Indians intensified after a former India captain predicted that the all-rounder could part ways with the franchise following IPL 2026. The bold remark has sparked fresh debate among fans over Hardik’s long-term future at MI.

Former India captain and selector Kris Srikkanth didn’t hold back with his thoughts about Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians. He’s convinced Hardik will leave the team after IPL 2026. Hardik’s return to MI in 2024, after his stint with Gujarat Titans, was supposed to kick off a new chapter. But let’s be real—it’s been messy. Mumbai Indians crashed out early in 2024 and are struggling again this year. Sure, they squeezed into the playoffs last season, but that’s not much to brag about.

Rumors have been swirling online about Hardik’s exit, and his recent move—unfollowing MI on Instagram right after losing to RCB—has only added fuel to the fire.

Srikkanth took to his YouTube channel and pretty much said MI have told Hardik he’s no longer in their plans. “No official word, nothing from anyone,” Srikkanth said. “It feels like they’ve told him, ‘We don’t need you anymore.’ You heard his interviews. They'll either release him or just thank him and move on. Then the next question is—where does Hardik go? Will someone trade for him, or will he enter the auction?”

Srikkanth went further, saying it’s best for both sides to just part ways. “The best thing for everyone is for Hardik to move on and MI to look elsewhere. Maybe they’ll cross paths again, maybe not,” Srikkanth added.

Also read| Explained: Why are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav absent from PBKS vs MI tonight

Hardik’s absence also isn’t helping matters—he’s missed the last two matches with back spasms. He was seen putting in some solo practice before the PBKS match but didn’t even travel to Dharamsala for the game.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have started opening for MI in the chase after Punjab Kings put up 200/8 in 20 overs. Xavier Bartlett and Vishnu Vinod knuckled down at the end for PBKS, giving their side a strong finish. Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with a brisk 38 off 17 balls after a shaky middle order. Shardul Thakur came up clutch for MI with a four-wicket haul, taking out Marco Jansen and later dismissing Suryansh Shedge for his third. Corbin Bosch also grabbed a key wicket, removing Shashank Singh.

The turning point came in the 12th over when Prabhsimran Singh, who had hit a half-century, and skipper Shreyas Iyer fell in quick succession. Before that, Deepak Chahar’s knuckle ball sent Priyansh Arya packing in the sixth over. Priyansh looked off his usual pace, struggling to get going as MI’s bowlers kept the pressure tight.

This all started with MI skipper Jasprit Bumrah winning the toss and putting Punjab Kings in to bat. With so much drama on and off the field, Hardik’s future in Mumbai looks anything but secure.

Also read| Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane to lose captaincy? IPL 2026 failures could trigger massive changes