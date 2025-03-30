During the GT vs. MI match, a staredown between Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans bowler Sai Kishore stole the limelight in Ahmedabad. Check out the viral clip from match number 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Match No. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is certainly going to be one of the most talked-about games of the season. Played between the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), and the winner of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans. During the match, a staredown between MI skipper Hardik Pandya and GT bowler Sai Kishore hogged the limelight in Ahmedabad. The incident took place in the second innings of the match as MI was chasing a 197-run target. The confrontation occurred in the 15th over of the MI innings when Sai Kishore bowled a dot ball and gave Hardik Pandya a death stare. The furious clash between the two even saw Hardik yelling ''F*** O**''. However, the words were not caught on Stump's mic but it was quite clear with his lip movement. The controversial moment between the duo went viral on the internet. However, during the post-match customary handshake, both Hardik and Kishore were seen hugging each other and even had a laugh to put an end to what happened in the heat of the moment.

Watch the clip:

GT vs MI clash

The match was played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. MI won the toss and opted to field first. Batting first, Gujarat put a 196-run total on board with a loss of 8 wickets. Chasing down a mammoth total, Mumbai failed to achieve it in 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna was named the Player of the Match for his fine bowling. With this win, GT has reached the third spot at the Points Table while MI is at 9th position with two losses.