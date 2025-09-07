Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training, worth more than Pakistan players’ annual salaries

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned heads during the Asia Cup 2025 training sessions by sporting an ultra-rare and extremely expensive luxury wristwatch that has set social media abuzz.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training, worth more than Pakistan players’ annual salaries
Hardik Pandya, the vibrant all-rounder from India, has once again drawn attention—not for his batting or bowling skills, but for the dazzling piece on his wrist. During a training session in preparation for the Asia Cup, Pandya was seen donning the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 27-04, a watch so exclusive and costly that it reportedly surpasses the total prize money of the tournament.

The Richard Mille RM 27-04, designed in partnership with tennis icon Rafael Nadal, is one of just 50 pieces ever made, making it not only breathtaking but also nearly one-of-a-kind.

Valuations suggest the watch is worth around Rs 20 crore, a figure that dwarfs the rumored Rs 2.6 crore prize for the Asia Cup—rendering the accessory nearly eight times more valuable. While the exact prize money for the tournament has yet to be officially announced, these estimates are consistently reported by various sources.

To highlight the disparity even further: the average annual salaries of players on the Pakistan national team are significantly lower. Although exact figures are not publicly available, it is widely believed they fall well short of the Rs 20 crore threshold, making Pandya’s watch a stunning emblem of luxury that outshines them all.

This isn’t the first occasion Pandya’s wrist accessory has made news. Earlier this year, he was spotted wearing the similarly sought-after Richard Mille RM 27-02, valued at nearly Rs 7 crore, during prominent matches—highlighting his love for high-end timepieces.

As Team India intensifies its preparations for the upcoming matches—starting with a game against UAE on September 10 and culminating in the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter on September 14—the focus remains on both their cricketing skills and Pandya’s remarkable fashion sense.

