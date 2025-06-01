Rumours about a conflict between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya arose when Gill did not shake hands with Pandya at the toss during the Eliminator match.

Rumors of a rift between Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya have been dispelled following a heartfelt gesture from Gill on Instagram. The speculation began after the two players notably skipped their customary handshake during the toss at the IPL 2025 Eliminator. A video capturing this moment quickly went viral, prompting fans to concoct various theories about a potential ego clash between the two Indian cricket stars. The situation was further exacerbated by Hardik Pandya's animated celebration following Gill's dismissal.

In response to the swirling rumors, Gill took to social media to share a photograph of himself with Pandya, accompanied by a reassuring caption: “Nothing but love (Don’t believe everything you see on the internet).” Hardik also addressed the situation, sharing Gill's post on Instagram and affirming their camaraderie with the message, “Always, Shubhu baby.”

Hardik Pandya instagram story for Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/vUDhbXz1Pu — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) May 31, 2025

Turning to the match itself, the Mumbai Indians demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure, defeating the Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a thrilling IPL 2025 Eliminator held in Mullanpur on Friday. Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role, scoring 81 runs off 50 balls, while Jonny Bairstow made an impressive debut for the Mumbai Indians, contributing 47 runs off just 22 deliveries. Their efforts helped the team amass a formidable total of 228 runs for five wickets in 20 overs.

Despite a commendable performance from Sai Sudharsan, who scored 80 runs off 49 balls, the Titans struggled with both their fielding and bowling. They ultimately finished their innings at 208 runs for six wickets, thus exiting the tournament. The Mumbai Indians capitalized on critical moments throughout the match, securing their place in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where they will face off against the Punjab Kings.

The standout highlight for MI in the Eliminator was definitely Rohit Sharma finding his groove again. He smashed an impressive 81 runs off just 50 balls, helping MI set a formidable total of 228-5. As they head into Qualifier 2, MI seems to have everything in place and can feel hopeful about clinching a win and securing a spot in the final.

