Hardik Pandya’s Rs 55 crore watch collection will leave you stunned: Richard Mille, Patek Philippe and more

Hardik Pandya owns a Rs 55 crore luxury watch collection featuring rare and limited-edition pieces from Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Rolex and Audemars Piguet, highlighting his style, investment sense, and status as a fashion-forward sports star.

Cricket star Hardik Pandya is not only famous for his cricket skills but also for his love for luxury watches. Over the years, he developed a watch collection valued at about Rs 55 crore. Thus, he became one of the sportspeople who owned the most expensive collection. Pandya's watch collection comprises some of the most exclusive brands in the world, such as Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Rolex and Audemars Piguet. Most of these timepieces are either limited edition or custom-made, which is why they are incredibly rare and precious.

Most expensive piece

Hardik Pandya's collection includes the most expensive and the rarest watches in the world. The most expensive among them is the Richard Mille RM 56‑03 Blue Sapphire, worth Rs 45-55 crore, which is the major attraction. He is also the proud owner of Patek Philippe Nautilus Emerald (Rs 8-15 crore), along with other pieces of luxury like Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. Thus, making his collection remarkable indeed.

Why his collection stands out

Pandya's collection goes beyond merely money or display. The watches are all different in terms of style, rarity and craftsmanship. His collection, which includes some of the most wanted pieces by collectors globally, is thus a mix of luxury and investment.

More than just accessories

Hardik considers watches not only time-displaying devices but also a great aesthetic and social value. His collection shows today’s sports stars are not only performance-oriented but also style and luxury-oriented, thus becoming the fashion icons of the time.