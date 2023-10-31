Headlines

This is world's most loved landmark, and it's not Taj Mahal in Agra

Hardik Pandya's return looms: Which player will make way for star all-rounder in India's World Cup XI?

Meet IAS officer who wanted to become doctor, but crack UPSC exam with AIR...

'Mai India ki tareef...': Shoaib Akhtar praises Team India's performance in World Cup 2023

IMD predicts warmer November in most parts of India amid intensifying El Nino conditions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is world's most loved landmark, and it's not Taj Mahal in Agra

Hardik Pandya's return looms: Which player will make way for star all-rounder in India's World Cup XI?

Meet IAS officer who wanted to become doctor, but crack UPSC exam with AIR...

7 health benefits of taro root (arbi)

6 TV celebs who got married during Covid pandemic

10 biggest flops of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Hardik Pandya's return looms: Which player will make way for star all-rounder in India's World Cup XI?

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has weighed in on the impending return of Hardik Pandya to the Indian playing eleven, emphasizing the all-rounder's crucial role in the team's balance.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has weighed in on the impending return of Hardik Pandya to the Indian playing eleven, emphasizing the all-rounder's crucial role in the team's balance. With Pandya's imminent comeback from an ankle injury, questions arise about the restructured lineup, prompting discussions about potential replacements.

Madan expressed the significance of Pandya's multifaceted contributions, citing his prowess as a dependable bowler and a capable batsman, which significantly bolsters the team's dynamics. Drawing from his own experiences in the 1983 World Cup, Madan emphasized the instrumental role an all-rounder plays in simplifying the captain's decision-making process, thereby enhancing the team's overall composition.

In light of Pandya's imminent return, Madan proposed the exclusion of Shreyas lyer, emphasizing the need for improvement in his gameplay, particularly in handling short-pitched deliveries. He advocated for Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion at number five and Pandya at number six, suggesting a streamlined batting order with KL Rahul at number four.

Regarding the noteworthy performance of Mohammed Shami, who stepped up admirably in Pandya's absence, Madan lauded the bowler's skill and impact, underscoring the crucial role played by Shami, alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, in fortifying India's bowling attack.

Assessing the potential semi-finalists, Madan highlighted India, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand as the frontrunners, with a particular emphasis on New Zealand's formidable game strategy. Cautiously optimistic about India's prospects, Madan cautioned against underestimating New Zealand's capabilities, while urging South Africa to maintain composure in critical game situations. He acknowledged Australia's capacity for a potential resurgence, underscoring their historical resilience in tournaments.

With India's unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup, Madan expressed confidence in the team's performance, envisioning their path to potential victory in the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad. As India gears up to face Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands in the league stage, the tournament's excitement continues to build, with fans eagerly anticipating the knockout stages.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika, Katrina, Alia, she charges...

'Junta got offended': BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacts to Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

Israel-Hamas war: At UN, Israeli envoy calls Hamas 'modern-day Nazis, rulers of...'

Viral video: 'Money-stealing' snake stuns internet as it slithers into house with a wad of cash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE