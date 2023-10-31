Hardik Pandya's return looms: Which player will make way for star all-rounder in India's World Cup XI?

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has weighed in on the impending return of Hardik Pandya to the Indian playing eleven, emphasizing the all-rounder's crucial role in the team's balance.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has weighed in on the impending return of Hardik Pandya to the Indian playing eleven, emphasizing the all-rounder's crucial role in the team's balance. With Pandya's imminent comeback from an ankle injury, questions arise about the restructured lineup, prompting discussions about potential replacements.

Madan expressed the significance of Pandya's multifaceted contributions, citing his prowess as a dependable bowler and a capable batsman, which significantly bolsters the team's dynamics. Drawing from his own experiences in the 1983 World Cup, Madan emphasized the instrumental role an all-rounder plays in simplifying the captain's decision-making process, thereby enhancing the team's overall composition.

In light of Pandya's imminent return, Madan proposed the exclusion of Shreyas lyer, emphasizing the need for improvement in his gameplay, particularly in handling short-pitched deliveries. He advocated for Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion at number five and Pandya at number six, suggesting a streamlined batting order with KL Rahul at number four.

Regarding the noteworthy performance of Mohammed Shami, who stepped up admirably in Pandya's absence, Madan lauded the bowler's skill and impact, underscoring the crucial role played by Shami, alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, in fortifying India's bowling attack.

Assessing the potential semi-finalists, Madan highlighted India, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand as the frontrunners, with a particular emphasis on New Zealand's formidable game strategy. Cautiously optimistic about India's prospects, Madan cautioned against underestimating New Zealand's capabilities, while urging South Africa to maintain composure in critical game situations. He acknowledged Australia's capacity for a potential resurgence, underscoring their historical resilience in tournaments.

With India's unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup, Madan expressed confidence in the team's performance, envisioning their path to potential victory in the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad. As India gears up to face Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands in the league stage, the tournament's excitement continues to build, with fans eagerly anticipating the knockout stages.