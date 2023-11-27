Headlines

Make your eyes dazzle with premium eyeshadow palettes on Amazon under Rs 300

Google testing animated emoji reactions in its Messages app

Upgrade your footwear collection with stylish women’s heels on Amazon

'Heartwarming reunion...': Nita Ambani on Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians return sparks memefest, check best IPL 2023 trade memes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Make your eyes dazzle with premium eyeshadow palettes on Amazon under Rs 300

Google testing animated emoji reactions in its Messages app

Upgrade your footwear collection with stylish women’s heels on Amazon

AI imagines Orry with iconic figures in key historic moments 

8 vitamin K rich foods good for your health 

AI reimagines Breaking Bad with Tamil superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Kantara Chapter 1 first look: Rishab Shetty impresses with 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar, fans say 'super excited'

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians return sparks memefest, check best IPL 2023 trade memes

In an unexpected twist, initially, Gujarat Titans chose to retain Pandya before finalising his transfer to Mumbai Indians later. This decision came just before the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya has pulled off a surprising move, transitioning from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians just ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. This marks a homecoming for Pandya, who previously steered the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL championship in 2022 and propelled them to the finals once again in 2023.

The Mumbai Indians, boasting five IPL titles, faced financial constraints with a remaining purse of only Rs 15.25 crore after player retentions. To facilitate Pandya's return, they grappled with a tough decision, potentially involving the trade of Cameron Green, another prominent player in their ranks.

In an unforeseen turn of events, Gujarat Titans initially retained Pandya before finalizing his transfer to the Mumbai Indians. This decision was made just before the IPL 2023 mini-auction, scheduled to unfold in Dubai on December 19. Despite holding onto their captain, Gujarat Titans released several key players, including the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

While the retention deadline concluded on Sunday, teams retain the option to engage in trades until December 12. The forthcoming mini-auction for the 2024 IPL season is slated to take place in the UAE on December 19.

Hardik Pandya's journey back to the Mumbai Indians represents not only a reunion with the team where he embarked on his IPL career in 2015 but also a strategic move by the franchise. His return has sparked surprise and anticipation, with speculation swirling around the potential for a change in leadership. There are murmurs that Pandya might assume the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, hinting at a new era for the Mumbai-based team.


The trade has triggered a flurry of memes across social media platforms, capturing the imagination of cricket enthusiasts. Here, we've compiled some of the best ones for your amusement :

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on playing conman in Tatlubaaz, reveals most challenging part: 'Had to look...' | Exclusive

Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI PE

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Over 40% voter turnout till 1 pm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE