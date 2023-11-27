Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians return sparks memefest, check best IPL 2023 trade memes

In an unexpected twist, initially, Gujarat Titans chose to retain Pandya before finalising his transfer to Mumbai Indians later. This decision came just before the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya has pulled off a surprising move, transitioning from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians just ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. This marks a homecoming for Pandya, who previously steered the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL championship in 2022 and propelled them to the finals once again in 2023.

The Mumbai Indians, boasting five IPL titles, faced financial constraints with a remaining purse of only Rs 15.25 crore after player retentions. To facilitate Pandya's return, they grappled with a tough decision, potentially involving the trade of Cameron Green, another prominent player in their ranks.

In an unforeseen turn of events, Gujarat Titans initially retained Pandya before finalizing his transfer to the Mumbai Indians. This decision was made just before the IPL 2023 mini-auction, scheduled to unfold in Dubai on December 19. Despite holding onto their captain, Gujarat Titans released several key players, including the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

While the retention deadline concluded on Sunday, teams retain the option to engage in trades until December 12. The forthcoming mini-auction for the 2024 IPL season is slated to take place in the UAE on December 19.

Hardik Pandya's journey back to the Mumbai Indians represents not only a reunion with the team where he embarked on his IPL career in 2015 but also a strategic move by the franchise. His return has sparked surprise and anticipation, with speculation swirling around the potential for a change in leadership. There are murmurs that Pandya might assume the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, hinting at a new era for the Mumbai-based team.



The trade has triggered a flurry of memes across social media platforms, capturing the imagination of cricket enthusiasts. Here, we've compiled some of the best ones for your amusement :