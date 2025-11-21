FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's viral response to Smriti Mandhana's surprise stadium proposal breaks the internet

Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic grabbed social media attention after her reaction to Smriti Mandhana’s unexpected proposal in a cricket stadium went viral. The surprise moment captured on camera, sparked a wave of fan reactions, with Natasa’s response becoming the standout highlight online.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 08:55 PM IST

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's viral response to Smriti Mandhana's surprise stadium proposal breaks the internet
India's Women's World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana is gearing up to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal on November 23. With the wedding fast approaching, the couple has been delighting fans with charming posts and entertaining reels. Recently, Palash posted a touching video on Instagram, where he took Smriti to the renowned DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and proposed to her by kneeling down. Smriti, adorned in a gorgeous maroon outfit, was utterly surprised as Palash placed a stunning diamond ring on her finger.

The caption stated, "She said yes," and the video quickly went viral across social media platforms. Numerous prominent figures from both the cricket and entertainment sectors commented on the post, extending their congratulations to the couple.

Model-actress and Hardik Pandya's former wife, Natasa Stankovic, also expressed her joy on Instagram, writing: "Omg omg omg, congratulations you guys."

Hardik and Natasa, who tied the knot in 2020 and renewed their vows in 2023, announced their split in July 2024.

As for Smriti and Palash, their romantic journey began in 2019 and remained under wraps until 2024. Now, it is poised to culminate in a lavish wedding, reportedly set for November 23.

In anticipation of the big event, Smriti Mandhana brightened her Haldi ceremony with an energetic dance performance alongside several Indian teammates, creating a vibrant all-yellow celebration of joy.

Joining her on the dance floor were Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues, all dressed in cheerful yellow to complement the festive atmosphere. The sense of camaraderie was evident as the group danced to lively wedding tunes, celebrating Mandhana’s special day with contagious enthusiasm.

Mandhana delivered an outstanding performance in the Women’s World Cup, amassing 434 runs across nine innings — the highest by any Indian in a single tournament. She maintained an impressive average of 54.25 with a strike rate of 99.08, highlighted by a remarkable century (109) and two half-centuries. In the final match, she played a steady innings, scoring 45 runs off 58 balls, which laid a vital groundwork at the top of the order and established the rhythm for India’s championship victory.

